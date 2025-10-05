Advertisement
Chargers vs. Commanders: Live updates, how to watch, start time and betting odds

By Sam Farmer
 and Benjamin Royer
Inglewood, CA - September 21: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) reacts.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reacts during a win over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 21.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Week 4 rewind: Justin Herbert and Chargers fall to Giants

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns sacks Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert at MetLife Stadium.
New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns sacks Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during the fourth quarter of the Chargers’ 21-18 loss Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
(Al Bello / Getty Images)
By Sam Farmer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Before they boarded their airport-bound buses for their 3,000-mile trip across the country Sunday, the physically spent Chargers were a collection of thousand-mile stares.

Not that they were anticipating an undefeated season — they were bound to lose sometime — but did anyone think they would fall to a winless team starting a rookie quarterback who had never thrown an NFL pass?

“It stings,” said coach Jim Harbaugh, trying to wrap his head around a 21-18 defeat to the New York Giants and savvy-beyond-his-years quarterback Jaxson Dart, making his rookie debut in place of the benched Russell Wilson.

Chargers vs. Commanders: How to watch, start time and prediction

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels passes against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 11.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Sam Farmer

Was the Chargers’ loss to the previously winless New York Giants a mere blip or an omen of what life’s going to be like with a patchwork offensive line?

Sunday’s game will be a test of that, because even though the Washington Commanders aren’t quite as imposing along the defensive line, they can still rush the passer.

The Chargers defense has been playing well but tends to struggle with mobile quarterbacks. Enter Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, last season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year who is recovering from a sprained knee. He won’t have his top receiver, Terry McLaurin, who is dealing with a quadriceps injury.

