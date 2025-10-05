Chargers vs. Commanders: Live updates, how to watch, start time and betting odds

Week 4 rewind: Justin Herbert and Chargers fall to Giants

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns sacks Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during the fourth quarter of the Chargers’ 21-18 loss Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Before they boarded their airport-bound buses for their 3,000-mile trip across the country Sunday, the physically spent Chargers were a collection of thousand-mile stares.

Not that they were anticipating an undefeated season — they were bound to lose sometime — but did anyone think they would fall to a winless team starting a rookie quarterback who had never thrown an NFL pass?

“It stings,” said coach Jim Harbaugh, trying to wrap his head around a 21-18 defeat to the New York Giants and savvy-beyond-his-years quarterback Jaxson Dart, making his rookie debut in place of the benched Russell Wilson.