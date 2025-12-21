Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

How the NFL’s late-season schedule changes help shape the playoff picture

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh during pregame warmups before a win over the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 8. The Chargers will be playing the Texans next Saturday in an effort to avoid a viewership clash with the Eagles-Bills game on Dec. 28.

The NFL regular season is turning down the stretch and the playoff picture is coming into focus, and that means not just the teams but the league’s scheduling crew is hard at work.

The Chargers, who play at Dallas on Sunday, can secure a postseason berth with a victory and some help from a team or two. Coupled with a win over the Cowboys, the Chargers need Las Vegas to win at Houston (unlikely) or San Francisco to win at Indianapolis (more likely) so they can rest easy knowing they’re at least in the playoffs for the second consecutive season under Jim Harbaugh.

Although the Rams have already qualified for the playoffs, they need to regain their balance after a spirit-snapping loss at Seattle on Thursday that likely cost them a chance at the NFC’s No. 1 seed.