Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

The Chargers try to extend their winning streak and move closer toward clinching a playoff berth when they face the Cowboys on Sunday at 10 a.m. PST (Fox).

By Sam Farmer
 and Benjamin Royer
Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 8.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

How the NFL’s late-season schedule changes help shape the playoff picture

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh during pregame warmups before a win over the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 8. The Chargers will be playing the Texans next Saturday in an effort to avoid a viewership clash with the Eagles-Bills game on Dec. 28.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam Farmer

ARLINGTON, Texas — The NFL regular season is turning down the stretch and the playoff picture is coming into focus, and that means not just the teams but the league’s scheduling crew is hard at work.

The Chargers, who play at Dallas on Sunday, can secure a postseason berth with a victory and some help from a team or two. Coupled with a win over the Cowboys, the Chargers need Las Vegas to win at Houston (unlikely) or San Francisco to win at Indianapolis (more likely) so they can rest easy knowing they’re at least in the playoffs for the second consecutive season under Jim Harbaugh.

Although the Rams have already qualified for the playoffs, they need to regain their balance after a spirit-snapping loss at Seattle on Thursday that likely cost them a chance at the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

Veteran leadership and talent at the forefront of Chargers’ late-season surge

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. celebrates after his game-ending interception in a 16-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
(David Eulitt / Getty Images)
By Benjamin Royer

Denzel Perryman quickly listed name after name as he dove deep into his mental roster of the 2015 Chargers.

Manti Teʻo, Melvin Ingram, Kavell Conner and Donald Butler took Perryman under their wing, the Chargers linebacker said. The 11-year veteran said he relied on older teammates when he entered the NFL as they helped him adjust to the schedule and regimen of professional football.

“When I was a young guy,” Perryman said, “my head was all over the place — just trying to get the gist of the NFL. They taught me how to be where my mind is.”

Chargers vs. Cowboys: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up before a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 14. The Chargers are looking to win their fourth consecutive game Sunday when they face the Dallas Cowboys.
(Ed Zurga / Associated Press)
By Sam Farmer

It’s a testament to the coaching of Jim Harbaugh that the Chargers have been decidedly un-Charger-like this season, continuing to win games despite a slew of pivotal injuries. They’re coming off back-to-back victories over the two teams in last season’s Super Bowl, Philadelphia and Kansas City.

Their challenge Sunday is beating the Cowboys, who went 3-1 in November but began this month with consecutive losses.

The Cowboys lead the league in offense, rolling up nearly 400 yards per game, but they’re 29th in total defense and last against the pass. Facing Justin Herbert is not a favorable matchup for them.

