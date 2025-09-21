Advertisement
Live Chargers vs. Broncos

Chargers vs. Denver Broncos live updates, how to watch and start time

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to go 3-0 against AFC West rivals with a win over the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PDT (CBS).

By Austin KnoblauchSenior Editor, Sports 
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes during a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 15.
(Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)
