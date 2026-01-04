Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

- Share via
Justin Herbert will not play in Chargers’ regular-season finale vs. Broncos
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said quarterback Justin Herbert will not play in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
With the Chargers’ 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday putting them out of contention for the AFC West title, the move to rest Herbert is a logical one. Herbert is still recovering from surgery he underwent Dec. 1 to stabilize a fracture in his left (non-throwing) hand.
Herbert might not be the only Chargers starter who sits or sees reduced playing time against Denver, but Harbaugh didn’t say who might be joining Herbert on the sideline.
- Share via
Chargers vs. Broncos: How to watch, start time and prediction
When the Chargers lost to Houston, it foreclosed on some options for them. The division race and bid for the No. 1 seed were out the window. Now, this finale is about getting out of Denver healthy and prepared for the playoffs.
Still on the table, though, is a chance for an unblemished record in AFC West play. The Chargers swept Las Vegas and Kansas City, and posted a 23-20 victory over the Broncos in Week 3.
This is a more polished and confident Denver team than earlier in the season, however, and the Broncos since have won 13 of 14.