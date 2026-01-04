Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Justin Herbert will not play in Chargers’ regular-season finale vs. Broncos

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes during a 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said quarterback Justin Herbert will not play in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

With the Chargers’ 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday putting them out of contention for the AFC West title, the move to rest Herbert is a logical one. Herbert is still recovering from surgery he underwent Dec. 1 to stabilize a fracture in his left (non-throwing) hand.

Herbert might not be the only Chargers starter who sits or sees reduced playing time against Denver, but Harbaugh didn’t say who might be joining Herbert on the sideline.