Live Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

With Trey Lance starting at quarterback, the Chargers look to pull off an AFC West sweep with a win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday (1:25 p.m. PST; CBS).

By Sam Farmer
 and Benjamin Royer
Chargers quarterback Trey Lance looks at his play card during a game.
Chargers quarterback Trey Lance will get the start Sunday in the team’s regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos at Mile High.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Justin Herbert will not play in Chargers’ regular-season finale vs. Broncos

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes during a 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Austin Knoblauch

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said quarterback Justin Herbert will not play in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

With the Chargers’ 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday putting them out of contention for the AFC West title, the move to rest Herbert is a logical one. Herbert is still recovering from surgery he underwent Dec. 1 to stabilize a fracture in his left (non-throwing) hand.

Herbert might not be the only Chargers starter who sits or sees reduced playing time against Denver, but Harbaugh didn’t say who might be joining Herbert on the sideline.

Chargers vs. Broncos: How to watch, start time and prediction

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix runs the ball during the first half.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix runs with the ball during a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 25.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By Sam Farmer

When the Chargers lost to Houston, it foreclosed on some options for them. The division race and bid for the No. 1 seed were out the window. Now, this finale is about getting out of Denver healthy and prepared for the playoffs.

Still on the table, though, is a chance for an unblemished record in AFC West play. The Chargers swept Las Vegas and Kansas City, and posted a 23-20 victory over the Broncos in Week 3.

This is a more polished and confident Denver team than earlier in the season, however, and the Broncos since have won 13 of 14.

