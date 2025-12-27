Chargers vs. Houston Texans: Live updates, how to watch, odds and analysis

Chargers clinch playoff berth thanks to 49ers’ Monday night win over the Colts

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert leaves the field following Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The Chargers got an early Christmas present Monday night courtesy of San Francisco, and they’re still hoping for more under the tree.

With the 49ers beating the Indianapolis Colts 48-27, the Chargers secured a postseason wild-card berth. The AFC West title is still in play too, and even the top seed in the AFC.

The 11-4 Chargers are riding a four-game winning streak and have won seven of eight, including a 34-17 victory at Dallas on Sunday.