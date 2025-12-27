Advertisement
Live Chargers vs. Houston Texans

Chargers vs. Houston Texans: Live updates, how to watch, odds and analysis

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to extend their winning streak to five games Sunday when they face the Houston Texans (1:30 p.m. PST; CBS, NFL Network).

By Sam Farmer
 and Benjamin Royer
Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson celebrates during a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 8.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers clinch playoff berth thanks to 49ers’ Monday night win over the Colts

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert leaves the field following Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
(Stacy Revere / Getty Images)
By Sam Farmer

The Chargers got an early Christmas present Monday night courtesy of San Francisco, and they’re still hoping for more under the tree.

With the 49ers beating the Indianapolis Colts 48-27, the Chargers secured a postseason wild-card berth. The AFC West title is still in play too, and even the top seed in the AFC.

The 11-4 Chargers are riding a four-game winning streak and have won seven of eight, including a 34-17 victory at Dallas on Sunday.

Chargers vs. Houston Texans: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey runs onto the field.
Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey runs onto the field before a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 8.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam Farmer

The Chargers have never won five in a row under coach Jim Harbaugh, but they have a chance to do so Saturday. It won’t be easy against this Houston Texans defense, ranked No. 1 in the NFL.

The Texans crushed the Chargers in the first round of the playoffs last season, intercepting Justin Herbert four times in a 32-12 drubbing.

Now, the Texans are riding a seven-game winning streak and haven’t dropped a game since a three-point home loss to Denver at the beginning of November.

