Live Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Chargers vs. Jaguars: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Justin Herbert and the Chargers aim to extend their winning streak to four games by beating the host Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 10 a.m. PST (CBS).

By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 9 at SoFi Stadium.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Chargers make Aaron Rodgers look like a 41-year-old QB in defense-driven win

Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Khalil Mack for a safety.
Chargers' 25-10 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam Farmer

An end to the shutdown?

Not for the Chargers.

Their defense smothered the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 25-10 victory Sunday night, and limited Aaron Rodgers to a cosmetic touchdown at the end, intercepting him twice and sacking him three times — once in the end zone for a safety.

Read the full story

Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 5.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam Farmer

Different team. Different time. But it’s back to the scene of the crime for the Chargers, who three years ago succumbed to a 27-point comeback in a playoff loss at Jacksonville.

This season’s Jaguars got off to a 4-1 start but have lost three of their last four to slip back into the pack. They don’t have star rookie Travis Hunter, who underwent surgery this week and will miss the remainder of the season.

The team plays hard for first-year coach Liam Coen, who said he wants quarterback Trevor Lawrence to “cut it loose and let it rip” when he sees opportunities down the field.

Read the full story
