Chargers vs. Chiefs in Brazil: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

- Share via
Thousands of fans lining up before Chiefs vs. Chargers in Brazil
Kickoff is still hours away, but fans are lining up in the hundreds to get into Corinthians Arena in São Paulo ahead of the start of Chiefs vs. Chargers on Friday night.
- Share via
Fans lining up in Brazil before Chiefs vs. Chargers on Friday.
- Share via
NFL Week 1 primer: Everything you need to know heading into a new season
The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, but it’s a quarterback hunter who made the most dramatic offseason splash.
All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, traded from the Dallas to Green Bay, should command a big share of the spotlight as the NFL kicks off the 2025 season this weekend with a slew of intriguing matchups, including Parson’s Packers playing host to the Detroit Lions, who have gone from league laughingstock to vogue Super Bowl pick.
Cowboys fans are still agonizing over the Parsons trade, even though their team got two first-round draft picks and Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kenny Clark in the deal, and shellshocked quarterback Dak Prescott responded to the news with a Texas-sized understatement: “I’m not going to say we’re better.”
- Share via
Chargers’ Najee Harris says his vision is fine, expects to play vs. Chiefs
Running back Najee Harris addressed reporters for the first time since being involved in a Fourth of July fireworks accident — his eyes hidden by Chargers-colored sunglasses.
“It’s a humbling experience,” Harris said about the accident that left him with an eye injury. “It still hasn’t really shaken. I’m still going through it in a way. Just the whole situation [can] show you how things could change at just a snap of a finger.”
- Share via
Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, prediction and betting odds
SÃO PAULO, Brazil — The Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs square off in Brazil on Friday night, just the second regular-season NFL game in the Southern Hemisphere, and both teams are looking to bounce back from poor performances.
The Chargers are eight months removed from a hopelessly flat showing in a first-round playoff loss to the Houston Texans. The Chiefs, meanwhile, made it to the Super Bowl but had no answers for the Philadelphia Eagles in a lopsided loss.
Now, these AFC West foes meet on neutral ground to resume what hasn’t been much of a rivalry of late. The Chiefs have beaten the Chargers seven times in a row, last losing to them in 2021 in Kansas City when Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw four touchdown passes and the Los Angeles defense intercepted Patrick Mahomes twice.