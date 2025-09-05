Advertisement
Live Chargers vs. Chiefs

Chargers vs. Chiefs in Brazil: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Live updates and analysis as the Chargers open their season against the Kansas City Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday at 5 p.m. PDT (YouTube).

By Austin KnoblauchSenior Editor, Sports 
Images of Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
(Getty Images)

Thousands of fans lining up before Chiefs vs. Chargers in Brazil

A Chargers-Chiefs themed mural by artist Crica Monteiro adorns the side of a building.
A Chargers-Chiefs themed mural by artist Crica Monteiro adorns the side of a building in São Paulo, Brazil, ahead of Friday’s game.
(Miguel Schincariol / Getty Images)

Kickoff is still hours away, but fans are lining up in the hundreds to get into Corinthians Arena in São Paulo ahead of the start of Chiefs vs. Chargers on Friday night.

Fans lining up in Brazil

Fans lining up in Brazil before Chiefs vs. Chargers on Friday.

NFL Week 1 primer: Everything you need to know heading into a new season

NFL players and coaches photo illustration.
2025 NFL preview: Clockwise from center: Green Bay’s Micah Parson, Jacksonville kicker Cam Little, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, and New England coach Mike Vrabel
(Photo illustration by Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam Farmer

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, but it’s a quarterback hunter who made the most dramatic offseason splash.

All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, traded from the Dallas to Green Bay, should command a big share of the spotlight as the NFL kicks off the 2025 season this weekend with a slew of intriguing matchups, including Parson’s Packers playing host to the Detroit Lions, who have gone from league laughingstock to vogue Super Bowl pick.

Cowboys fans are still agonizing over the Parsons trade, even though their team got two first-round draft picks and Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kenny Clark in the deal, and shellshocked quarterback Dak Prescott responded to the news with a Texas-sized understatement: “I’m not going to say we’re better.”

Chargers’ Najee Harris says his vision is fine, expects to play vs. Chiefs

Newly signed Chargers running back Najee Harris speaks at a news conference.
Chargers running back Najee Harris speaks at a news conference at the Chargers’ training facility in El Segundo in March.
(Thuc Nhi Nguyen / Los Angeles Times)
By Anthony De Leon

Running back Najee Harris addressed reporters for the first time since being involved in a Fourth of July fireworks accident — his eyes hidden by Chargers-colored sunglasses.

“It’s a humbling experience,” Harris said about the accident that left him with an eye injury. “It still hasn’t really shaken. I’m still going through it in a way. Just the whole situation [can] show you how things could change at just a snap of a finger.”

Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, left, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes side by side.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, left, will look to end his losing streak against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil on Friday night.
(Harry How; Jamie Squire / Getty Images)
By Sam Farmer

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — The Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs square off in Brazil on Friday night, just the second regular-season NFL game in the Southern Hemisphere, and both teams are looking to bounce back from poor performances.

The Chargers are eight months removed from a hopelessly flat showing in a first-round playoff loss to the Houston Texans. The Chiefs, meanwhile, made it to the Super Bowl but had no answers for the Philadelphia Eagles in a lopsided loss.

Now, these AFC West foes meet on neutral ground to resume what hasn’t been much of a rivalry of late. The Chiefs have beaten the Chargers seven times in a row, last losing to them in 2021 in Kansas City when Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw four touchdown passes and the Los Angeles defense intercepted Patrick Mahomes twice.

