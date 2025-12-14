Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates, how to watch and start time

Justin Herbert and Chargers show true grit, defeating Eagles in an OT turnover-fest

Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) celebrates after deflecting a pass that is intercepted by safety Tony Jefferson (23) to seal a 22-19 overtime win over the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on Monday night.

All that talk about the left hand of Justin Herbert, and it’s the right foot of Cameron Dicker that made the difference.

Dicker kicked five field goals Monday night to lift the Chargers to a 22-19 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in a wild, turnover-filled game at SoFi Stadium.

On a night when the teams combined for eight turnovers — including a career-high four interceptions by Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts — the game fittingly ended with an interception. Tony Jefferson latched onto a pass that was tipped by fellow Chargers defensive back Cam Hart, snuffing out the Eagles’ last chance.