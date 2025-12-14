Advertisement
Live Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates, how to watch and start time

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in freezing temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 10 a.m.

By Sam Farmer
 and Benjamin Royer
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs with the ball during a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 8.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Justin Herbert and Chargers show true grit, defeating Eagles in an OT turnover-fest

Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) celebrates after deflecting a pass that is intercepted by safety Tony Jefferson (23).
Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) celebrates after deflecting a pass that is intercepted by safety Tony Jefferson (23) to seal a 22-19 overtime win over the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on Monday night.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam Farmer

All that talk about the left hand of Justin Herbert, and it’s the right foot of Cameron Dicker that made the difference.

Dicker kicked five field goals Monday night to lift the Chargers to a 22-19 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in a wild, turnover-filled game at SoFi Stadium.

On a night when the teams combined for eight turnovers — including a career-high four interceptions by Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts — the game fittingly ended with an interception. Tony Jefferson latched onto a pass that was tipped by fellow Chargers defensive back Cam Hart, snuffing out the Eagles’ last chance.

Read the full story

Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, odds and prediction

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass against the Houston Texans on Dec. 7.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are fighting for a playoff spot and have lost four of their last five.
(Peter Aiken / Associated Press)
By Sam Farmer

Sweeping the Las Vegas Raiders is one thing, but can the Chargers do the same against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs?

With the way Patrick Mahomes & Co. have played lately — losing four of five and in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time with Mahomes — that’s entirely possible.

The Chargers need to win at least one of their final four games to get to double digits and put themselves in position to make the playoffs, and it’s a brutal stretch — at Kansas City and Dallas, home against Houston, and a finale at Denver. They could check that box Sunday, having won five of their last six games.

Read the full story
Advertisement