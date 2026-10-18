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Live Chargers vs. Chiefs

Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates, how to watch and odds

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to pick up their first win of the season when they face division rival Kansas City on the road at 1:25 p.m. PDT (CBS).

By Austin KnoblauchSenior Editor, Sports 
Chargers running back Kimani Vidal celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 11.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
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Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, start time, score prediction and odds

Chargers and Chiefs players side by side.
(Photo illustration by Tate Rudisill; photos by Associated Press)
By Sam Farmer

Six weeks into the NFL season and Chargers versus the Kansas City Chiefs pits a winless team against an unbeaten one. Last season, when the Chargers swept the Chiefs, feels like a lifetime ago.

This game might not be as lopsided as it appears, considering these teams know each other so well. But these are rough times for the Chargers, who are still missing their two starting tackles and All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr. What’s more, it has been a terrible start for Justin Herbert, who has five touchdowns, seven interceptions, an anemic passer rating of 70.2 and has been sacked 17 times.

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Jim Harbaugh ‘staying the course’ with 0-5 Chargers after implosion vs. Broncos

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is tripped up by Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones in the third quarter.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is tripped up by Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones in the third quarter of the Chargers’ 23-17 loss Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam Farmer

They tore off a 42-yard touchdown run they could hang in the Louvre.

But in the end, the Chargers wound up with yet another L.

A fifth consecutive defeat — a 23-17 loss to the Denver Broncos — sent the Chargers corkscrewing deeper into the NFL cellar Sunday and grasping for answers in a season that began with promise that now feels like a mirage.

“Not where we want to be,” said quarterback Justin Herbert, quickly uttering the understatement of the afternoon.

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