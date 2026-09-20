Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

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‘One of the smartest rookies’: Starting center Jake Slaughter winning Chargers’ trust
Jake Slaughter’s teammates could only laugh as the rookie center was swarmed by reporters asking him questions in the Chargers’ locker room.
“I don’t think he does too good with the cameras and stuff,” Isaiah World said as he recorded the spectacle with his phone. “He’s real old school.”
Whether he minds it or not, the precocious 23-year-old is living in the spotlight. Slaughter enters the Chargers’ season opener against the Arizona Cardinals as the starting center.
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Recap: New-look Chargers offense sputters in loss to Cardinals
The Chargers are trying to find their sea legs with their new offense.
More pre-snap motion. Unbalanced formations. A dizzying array of plays.
They unveiled the new scheme Sunday and mostly came away queasy, losing to the Arizona Cardinals 26-14 in what proved to be Jim Harbaugh’s first Week 1 defeat as an NFL head coach.
Arizona, meanwhile, attacked in waves — blocking a punt in the fourth quarter and taking over three yards from the end zone. The visitors scored two plays later, silencing the already-subdued SoFi Stadium crowd.
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Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction
Jim Harbaugh had never lost an NFL opener as a head coach... until last Sunday.
Now, with the Las Vegas Raiders coming to town, Harbaugh is looking to keep another streak intact. With him as coach, his Chargers are 4-0 against the Silver & Black.
If Sunday’s game isn’t a must-win for the Chargers, it’s certainly a high-stakes contest on the heels of an opening flop against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Chargers did precious little right in that 26-14 defeat at SoFi Stadium, the first Week 1 loss for Harbaugh in seven openers.