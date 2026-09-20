Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

‘One of the smartest rookies’: Starting center Jake Slaughter winning Chargers’ trust

Jake Slaughter, a second-round pick out of Florida, will start at center for the Chargers on Sunday in the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jake Slaughter’s teammates could only laugh as the rookie center was swarmed by reporters asking him questions in the Chargers’ locker room.

“I don’t think he does too good with the cameras and stuff,” Isaiah World said as he recorded the spectacle with his phone. “He’s real old school.”

Whether he minds it or not, the precocious 23-year-old is living in the spotlight. Slaughter enters the Chargers’ season opener against the Arizona Cardinals as the starting center.