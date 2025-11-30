Chargers vs. Raiders: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

- Share via
Week 11 recap: Justin Herbert and Chargers thrashed by Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Numbers don’t lie. But sometimes NFL teams do.
That’s why All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr. believes the Chargers need to be unmercifully honest in sorting through Sunday’s 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the most lopsided defeat of the Jim Harbaugh era.
The Jaguars collected 30 first downs, held the ball for nearly 16 minutes longer, and limited Justin Herbert to a career-low 81 yards passing.
Candor incoming.
- Share via
Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, start time and prediction
It’s Raiders week.
Resist the urge to yawn.
What used to be an intense AFC West rivalry is now a bit muted with the Chargers limping into the fourth quarter of the season and the Raiders fumbling around in the dark, having lost nine of their last 10 games.
The Chargers, who began the season with three consecutive divisional victories, have a chance to pull off their first sweep of the season. The Raiders are looking to bounce back from a humiliating loss at home by two touchdowns to Cleveland.