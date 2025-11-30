Chargers vs. Raiders: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert holds the ball and looks downfield during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 16.

It’s Raiders week.

Resist the urge to yawn.

What used to be an intense AFC West rivalry is now a bit muted with the Chargers limping into the fourth quarter of the season and the Raiders fumbling around in the dark, having lost nine of their last 10 games.

The Chargers, who began the season with three consecutive divisional victories, have a chance to pull off their first sweep of the season. The Raiders are looking to bounce back from a humiliating loss at home by two touchdowns to Cleveland.