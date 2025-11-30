Advertisement
Live Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Chargers vs. Raiders: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Justin Herbert and the Chargers come off the bye week looking to sweep the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PST (CBS).

By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks to throw against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 19.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Week 11 recap: Justin Herbert and Chargers thrashed by Jaguars

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is slow to get up after being sacked against the Jaguars.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is slow to get up after being sacked in the second quarter of a 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
(Mike Carlson / Getty Images)
By Sam Farmer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Numbers don’t lie. But sometimes NFL teams do.

That’s why All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr. believes the Chargers need to be unmercifully honest in sorting through Sunday’s 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the most lopsided defeat of the Jim Harbaugh era.

The Jaguars collected 30 first downs, held the ball for nearly 16 minutes longer, and limited Justin Herbert to a career-low 81 yards passing.

Candor incoming.

Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert holds the ball and looks downfield during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert holds the ball and looks downfield during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 16.
(Gary McCullough / Associated Press)
By Sam Farmer

It’s Raiders week.

Resist the urge to yawn.

What used to be an intense AFC West rivalry is now a bit muted with the Chargers limping into the fourth quarter of the season and the Raiders fumbling around in the dark, having lost nine of their last 10 games.

The Chargers, who began the season with three consecutive divisional victories, have a chance to pull off their first sweep of the season. The Raiders are looking to bounce back from a humiliating loss at home by two touchdowns to Cleveland.

