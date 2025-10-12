Advertisement
Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to end their two-game losing skid with a road win over the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. PDT (CBS).

Chargers vs. Dolphins: How to watch, start time and prediction

After consecutive losses, the Chargers are at an inflection point. Can they take advantage of a get-right game against a 1-4 team that’s just as banged up as the Chargers are?

A big challenge will be moving forward with the running game now that rookie Omarion Hampton has joined Najee Harris on injured reserve. The opportunity to pick up lots of yards is there, as Miami’s front seven have been hopelessly porous against the run.

“Time to shine, step up,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said.

