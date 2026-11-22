Recap: Chargers stifle Ravens’ run attack and hold on for 23-20 victory

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, center, celebrates with receiver Quentin Johnston, left, and running back Kimani Vidal after scoring on a 22-yard touchdown run during a 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16.

The Chargers finally won a game — with the type of smash-mouth performance that has brought Jim Harbaugh so much success during his coaching career.

Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton ran for first-half touchdowns, and the Chargers manhandled Baltimore at the line of scrimmage in a 23-20 victory over the Ravens on Monday night. Baltimore’s Derrick Henry was held to 10 yards on 10 carries. The Chargers outrushed the Ravens 160-16.

For a team that had lost 11 straight dating to last season, the Chargers looked downright superior for most of this game.

“Let’s do it every week,” Harbaugh said. “It was good to see the smiles back on the faces.”

Henry did score two touchdowns, but Baltimore (4-6) skidded to its fifth straight loss and by far the most embarrassing. The combined 15 straight losses by the Chargers and Ravens entering the game was a record for a Monday night game. Herbert completed only 12 passes for 129 yards, but his 22-yard scoring run on the first possession gave the Chargers (1-8) a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

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