Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Why Justin Herbert won’t let his broken hand shatter the unwritten rule of QB toughness

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert injures his left hand as he is tackled by a trio of Raiders defenders at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 30.

It’s not the optimal path — Justin Herbert finishing the Chargers season with a cast on his non-throwing hand — but it’s not a unique one, either.

Herbert suffered a fracture in his left hand last Sunday, when it collided with the helmet of a Las Vegas Raiders defender. The quarterback handled the hit with such little fanfare that TV only took notice minutes later, after he had thrown a touchdown pass on the subsequent play.

He underwent surgery Monday to stabilize the break and was limited in practice all last week. Barring any setbacks, Herbert remains hellbent on playing in Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.