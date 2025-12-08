Advertisement
Live Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to pick up an important win over the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on Monday at 5:20 p.m. PST (ABC, ESPN).

By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes during a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 30.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Why Justin Herbert won’t let his broken hand shatter the unwritten rule of QB toughness

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert injures his left hand as he is tackled by a trio of Raiders defenders.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert injures his left hand as he is tackled by a trio of Raiders defenders at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 30.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam Farmer

It’s not the optimal path — Justin Herbert finishing the Chargers season with a cast on his non-throwing hand — but it’s not a unique one, either.

Herbert suffered a fracture in his left hand last Sunday, when it collided with the helmet of a Las Vegas Raiders defender. The quarterback handled the hit with such little fanfare that TV only took notice minutes later, after he had thrown a touchdown pass on the subsequent play.

He underwent surgery Monday to stabilize the break and was limited in practice all last week. Barring any setbacks, Herbert remains hellbent on playing in Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert run onto the field before a home game.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Hebert at SoFi Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam Farmer

Can the Chargers beat Philadelphia with one hand tied behind their back?

It may come to that, as quarterback Justin Herbert is playing with one good hand, having suffered a fracture to his non-throwing hand in a Week 13 victory over Las Vegas. Herbert underwent surgery Monday to address the issue and was limited in practice last week.

This game could mark the return of Chargers running back Omarion Hampton, the team’s first-round draft pick last spring who is coming off injured reserve after recuperating from a left ankle fracture.

