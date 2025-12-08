Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

- Share via
Why Justin Herbert won’t let his broken hand shatter the unwritten rule of QB toughness
It’s not the optimal path — Justin Herbert finishing the Chargers season with a cast on his non-throwing hand — but it’s not a unique one, either.
Herbert suffered a fracture in his left hand last Sunday, when it collided with the helmet of a Las Vegas Raiders defender. The quarterback handled the hit with such little fanfare that TV only took notice minutes later, after he had thrown a touchdown pass on the subsequent play.
He underwent surgery Monday to stabilize the break and was limited in practice all last week. Barring any setbacks, Herbert remains hellbent on playing in Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, start time and prediction
Can the Chargers beat Philadelphia with one hand tied behind their back?
It may come to that, as quarterback Justin Herbert is playing with one good hand, having suffered a fracture to his non-throwing hand in a Week 13 victory over Las Vegas. Herbert underwent surgery Monday to address the issue and was limited in practice last week.
This game could mark the return of Chargers running back Omarion Hampton, the team’s first-round draft pick last spring who is coming off injured reserve after recuperating from a left ankle fracture.