Chargers vs. Raiders: Live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

Chargers vs. Raiders: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, left, and Raiders quarterback Geno Smith look to keep their respective teams unbeaten on the young season.

Fresh off a toppling of Kansas City, the Chargers make their second stop on their whirlwind tour of the AFC West to face another familiar foe.

It’s Jim Harbaugh versus Pete Carroll, a coaching rivalry that began when Harbaugh was at Stanford and Carroll was at USC, and continued with Harbaugh at the San Francisco 49ers and Carroll at the Seattle Seahawks.

“You’d be friends,” Harbaugh said. “You’d be almost like brothers if it wasn’t for being on opposite sidelines. It’s the kind of guy you’d send a Christmas card to, but you don’t, because you’re too busy trying to scratch each other’s eyeballs out. Nature of the business. Dog-eat-dog.”