Live Chargers vs. Raiders

Chargers vs. Raiders: Live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to stay undefeated on the season when they travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in prime time at 7 p.m. PDT (ABC, ESPN).

By Austin KnoblauchSenior Editor, Sports 
Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston runs with the ball during a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5.
(Alexandre Schneider / Getty Images)
Chargers vs. Raiders: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Raiders quarterback Geno Smith side by side.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, left, and Raiders quarterback Geno Smith look to keep their respective teams unbeaten on the young season.
(Kyusung Gong, Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
By Sam Farmer

Fresh off a toppling of Kansas City, the Chargers make their second stop on their whirlwind tour of the AFC West to face another familiar foe.

It’s Jim Harbaugh versus Pete Carroll, a coaching rivalry that began when Harbaugh was at Stanford and Carroll was at USC, and continued with Harbaugh at the San Francisco 49ers and Carroll at the Seattle Seahawks.

“You’d be friends,” Harbaugh said. “You’d be almost like brothers if it wasn’t for being on opposite sidelines. It’s the kind of guy you’d send a Christmas card to, but you don’t, because you’re too busy trying to scratch each other’s eyeballs out. Nature of the business. Dog-eat-dog.”

It’s more than Justin Herbert. The secret behind the Chargers’ resurgent pass attack

Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston runs after making a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston runs after making a catch during a season-opening win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil on Sept. 5.
(Jeff Lewis / Associated Press)
By Anthony De Leon

The Chargers embracing an opposite approach in play-calling — moving away from a run-heavy philosophy — left many bemused during their season-opening win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil.

Justin Herbert was given free rein to showcase his arm, firing pass after pass against the defending AFC champions. This approach hinged on trust; not necessarily in Herbert’s ability, but in his receivers’ capabilities.

“It’s all about having a clear mind and trust,” Quentin Johnston said. “Trusting the play call, and then trusting yourself to get open. Trusting Justin that the ball will be in the right place when you get open.”

