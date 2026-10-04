Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Chargers vs. Seahawks: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert rolls out to pass against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 13.

His right arm is unquestionably superb, but does Justin Herbert have two left feet?

NFL linebacker-turned-anayst Tedy Bruschi pondered as much this week in breaking down why the relationship between the Chargers’ quarterback and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has yet to click.

“I want to know if Justin Herbert can dance,” the impassioned Bruschi said on ESPN. “Really, like dance on a dance floor. Does he have rhythm?”