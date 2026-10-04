Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, start time and how to watch

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Chargers vs. Seahawks: How to watch, prediction and betting odds
His right arm is unquestionably superb, but does Justin Herbert have two left feet?
NFL linebacker-turned-anayst Tedy Bruschi pondered as much this week in breaking down why the relationship between the Chargers’ quarterback and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has yet to click.
“I want to know if Justin Herbert can dance,” the impassioned Bruschi said on ESPN. “Really, like dance on a dance floor. Does he have rhythm?”
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Recap: Chargers fall to 0-3 in loss to Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Cover one eye and the Chargers had a gem of a game Sunday, forcing five turnovers by the Buffalo Bills and shocking one of the best teams in football.
Open both eyes and an undeniable reality came into focus.
No matter how well their defense played, the split-personality Chargers didn’t have the offensive juice to capitalize on those takeaways.
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Jim Harbaugh still trusts Mike McDaniel, wants Justin Herbert to ‘be better’
It’s never good when NFL coaches on struggling teams have to publicly reaffirm their faith in members of their staff before the calendar turns to October — and that’s what Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh did on Monday.
Speaking to reporters in the wake of a 24-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Harbaugh was asked if he would consider taking some control away from offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel if the offense doesn’t improve.
“No, we trust Mike. We believe in Mike,” Harbaugh said.