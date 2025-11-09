Chargers vs. Steelers: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden, left, and linebacker Denzel Perryman celebrate during a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 23.

On one side, Justin Herbert. On the other, Aaron Rodgers. They’re two of the prettiest passers in NFL history, and they’ll be meeting Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

Both the Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off victories, with the Chargers winning in Tennessee, and the Steelers forcing six turnovers to hand the Indianapolis Colts just their second loss.

The Chargers lost left tackle Joe Alt to a season-ending ankle injury and once again have to reshuffle an offensive line that has been in a constant state of flux.