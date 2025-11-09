Advertisement
Live L.A. Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Chargers vs. Steelers: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to win in prime time against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium at 5:20 p.m. PST (NBC, Peacock).

By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Inglewood, CA - October 23: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert scrambles during a win over the Vikings at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 23.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Joe Alt to miss remainder of season in another huge blow to Chargers’ offensive line

Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt is carted off the field after sustaining an ankle injury against the Titans.
Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt is carted off the field after sustaining an ankle injury during L.A.’s 27-20 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
(Johnnie Izquierdo / Getty Images)
By Sam Farmer

A bad situation on the Chargers offensive line just got worse, as the team announced Monday that standout left tackle Joe Alt will undergo season-ending ankle surgery.

Alt, who missed three games earlier in the season because of an ankle injury, re-injured the same ankle during Sunday’s victory at the Tennessee Titans when linebacker Jihad Ward was blocked into the back of his legs.

Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden, left, and linebacker Denzel Perryman celebrate during a win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden, left, and linebacker Denzel Perryman celebrate during a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 23.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam Farmer

On one side, Justin Herbert. On the other, Aaron Rodgers. They’re two of the prettiest passers in NFL history, and they’ll be meeting Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

Both the Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off victories, with the Chargers winning in Tennessee, and the Steelers forcing six turnovers to hand the Indianapolis Colts just their second loss.

The Chargers lost left tackle Joe Alt to a season-ending ankle injury and once again have to reshuffle an offensive line that has been in a constant state of flux.

