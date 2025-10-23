Chargers vs. Vikings: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Chargers’ Odafe Oweh eager to prove his doubters wrong: ‘I have a little animosity’

Former Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh is ready for a new start with the Chargers.

All Odafe Oweh had known was Baltimore. The 2021 first-round selection had made a home there as part of the perennial AFC title contender’s edge rush.

A year ago, Oweh posted career highs for sacks (10), tackles for loss (nine) and quarterback hits (23). But a contract extension didn’t come his way, raising uncertainties about his future with the Ravens.

“I was really trying to get an opportunity to be in a new system and prove what I can to people that are really trying to see that,” Oweh said Wednesday, “so I have a little animosity on my back.”