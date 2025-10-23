Chargers vs. Vikings: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

- Share via
Chargers’ Odafe Oweh eager to prove his doubters wrong: ‘I have a little animosity’
All Odafe Oweh had known was Baltimore. The 2021 first-round selection had made a home there as part of the perennial AFC title contender’s edge rush.
A year ago, Oweh posted career highs for sacks (10), tackles for loss (nine) and quarterback hits (23). But a contract extension didn’t come his way, raising uncertainties about his future with the Ravens.
“I was really trying to get an opportunity to be in a new system and prove what I can to people that are really trying to see that,” Oweh said Wednesday, “so I have a little animosity on my back.”
Sunday recap: Justin Herbert and Chargers can’t catch up to Jonathan Taylor
The Chargers had the look. All-gold uniforms. Retro logos. Powder-blue end zones with script from the nostalgic days of Dan Fouts and Don Coryell.
But their defense?
As dead as disco when it counted most.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher, trampled the Chargers on Sunday with touchdowns of 23, eight and 19 yards in a 38-24 victory at SoFi Stadium.
Chargers vs. Vikings: How to watch, start time and prediction
What happened to the Chargers who started the season with three consecutive wins over AFC West foes?
Injuries along the offensive line and in the backfield account for some of the troubles — three losses in four games — but now the defense is breaking down too, especially against the run.
Sam Farmer breaks down what went wrong for the Chargers in their 38-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
Enter the Vikings, who have alternated wins and losses all season and are coming off a six-point loss to Philadelphia.
The last time these teams met was two years ago in Minnesota, where the Chargers held on to win 28-24.
How the Vikings can win: Protect the football; Carson Wentz is coming off a couple of head-scratcher interceptions against Philadelphia, terrible throws. Even though they don’t have a top-tier running back, try to establish something of a ground game against a defense that has done a poor job of stopping the run the past two weeks.
How the Chargers can win: The offensive line is getting healthier with Joe Alt and Trey Pipkins III returning to the practice field and questionable for the game, so give Justin Herbert better protection and more time. Get Kimani Vidal the ball in space. Not much of a running game for the Vikings, but a premier receiver in Justin Jefferson and solid threats in Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.