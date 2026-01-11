Chargers vs. New England Patriots: Live updates, how to watch and odds

Justin Herbert is the Chargers’ MVP. But can he win in the playoffs?

Quarterback Justin Herbert leads the Chargers into a wild-card playoff game Sunday at New England after passing for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns this season.

Jim Harbaugh listed descriptions of his players as he looked back on the injury-filled route to the postseason the Chargers took to facing the New England Patriots in the AFC wild-card round on Sunday.

Harbaugh, heading into his second postseason as Chargers head coach, coined his team as gladiators, warriors and competitors — grappling the attention off the reporter’s question about what he’d learned from the regular-season strife and onto his roster.

“They’re mighty men,” Harbaugh said Wednesday afternoon.