Chargers vs. New England Patriots: Live updates, how to watch and odds

- Share via
Justin Herbert is the Chargers’ MVP. But can he win in the playoffs?
Jim Harbaugh listed descriptions of his players as he looked back on the injury-filled route to the postseason the Chargers took to facing the New England Patriots in the AFC wild-card round on Sunday.
Harbaugh, heading into his second postseason as Chargers head coach, coined his team as gladiators, warriors and competitors — grappling the attention off the reporter’s question about what he’d learned from the regular-season strife and onto his roster.
“They’re mighty men,” Harbaugh said Wednesday afternoon.
- Share via
Chargers vs. New England Patriots: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction
Both quarterbacks have had outstanding seasons and will meet on a huge stage Sunday night, each looking to pick up his first victory in the NFL playoffs.
Whereas Herbert is 0-2 in Chargers postseason games, Maye is making his first postseason appearance for the New England Patriots after assembling a most valuable player-caliber season.
Herbert hasn’t gotten as much MVP mention but has been elite, especially considering the state of his injury-riddled offensive line, which has a new configuration virtually every week.