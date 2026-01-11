Advertisement
Live AFC wild-card playoffs

Chargers vs. New England Patriots: Live updates, how to watch and odds

Justin Herbert and the No. 7 Chargers look to defeat the No. 2 New England Patriots in the AFC wild-card playoffs on Sunday night (5:15 p.m. PST, NBC).

By Austin KnoblauchSenior Editor, Sports 
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert gives a thumbs up before facing the Houston Texans on Dec. 27 at SoFi Stadium.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Justin Herbert is the Chargers’ MVP. But can he win in the playoffs?

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, left, releases a pass while under pressure from a Cowboys defender.
Quarterback Justin Herbert leads the Chargers into a wild-card playoff game Sunday at New England after passing for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns this season.
(Matt Patterson / Associated Press)
By Benjamin Royer

Jim Harbaugh listed descriptions of his players as he looked back on the injury-filled route to the postseason the Chargers took to facing the New England Patriots in the AFC wild-card round on Sunday.

Harbaugh, heading into his second postseason as Chargers head coach, coined his team as gladiators, warriors and competitors — grappling the attention off the reporter’s question about what he’d learned from the regular-season strife and onto his roster.

“They’re mighty men,” Harbaugh said Wednesday afternoon.

Chargers vs. New England Patriots: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, left, greets Patriots quarterback Drake Maye after a game on Dec. 28, 2024.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, left, greets New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye after a game on Dec. 28, 2024.
(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)
By Sam Farmer

Justin Herbert or Drake Maye?

Both quarterbacks have had outstanding seasons and will meet on a huge stage Sunday night, each looking to pick up his first victory in the NFL playoffs.

Whereas Herbert is 0-2 in Chargers postseason games, Maye is making his first postseason appearance for the New England Patriots after assembling a most valuable player-caliber season.

Herbert hasn’t gotten as much MVP mention but has been elite, especially considering the state of his injury-riddled offensive line, which has a new configuration virtually every week.

