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Former St. John Bosco star DJ Uiagalelei excited to be back in the L.A. spotlight
Putting together a competent offense has been challenging enough for the Chargers, who have averaged the NFL’s second-fewest points (16.8) and seventh-fewest yards (288.1) amid a 1-9 start.
Now, they’ll face the New England Patriots on Sunday at SoFi Stadium without Justin Herbert; the quarterback was ruled out after sustaining a concussion against the New York Jets that kept him out of practice all week.
The Chargers will turn to backup DJ Uiagalelei, who once starred at St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, as they look to capture their second win.
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Justin Herbert remains in concussion protocol, will not play against Patriots
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert remains in concussion protocol and will not play Sunday against the New England Patriots, the team announced Friday.
Backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will make his first NFL start. Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning, signed to the Chargers’ active roster Thursday, is set to serve as his backup.
“He’s been very diligent the entire season, and getting all the reps this week has really helped,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said about Uiagalelei. “Very talented player and excited for him to get a shot and have it.”
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Game recap: Chargers can’t keep up with Jets and fall to 1-9
The New York Jets had lost five games in a row and hadn’t reached the end zone in nine quarters.
But they were reminded of an important lesson Sunday in a SoFi Stadium that felt half-filled:
There’s always somebody worse off than you.
In this case, that somebody was the Chargers. Not only did they fall to the struggling Jets 27-24, but now their quarterback is in concussion protocol.
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Sam Farmer breaks down what went wrong for the Chargers in their 27-24 loss to the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
Justin Herbert did not speak to the media after the game, and his availability for next Sunday’s home game against New England is in serious question. Typically a player misses at least one week when placed in concussion protocol, but not always.
Herbert did provide a dazzling highlight — a 10-yard touchdown run at the end of the first half that ended with a somersault across the goal line — but was sacked six times to bring his league-leading total to 39.
The Chargers never led Sunday, but they were never more than 10 points behind, either.
It was the NFL’s fastest game this season at 2 hours, 40 minutes, and the continuation of the Chargers’ interminable nightmare.
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Chargers vs. New England Patriots: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction
It’s the Backup Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Sunday as both the Chargers and New England Patriots have lost their regular starting quarterbacks.
DJ Uiagalelei makes his starting debut for the Chargers with Justin Herbert in concussion protocol, and Tommy DeVito fills in for the Patriots’ Drake Maye, who is out with a broken leg.
Maybe the change will shake up the Chargers, who have lost seven consecutive home games dating to last season and are 0-5 on their field this season. They have never gone winless at home for an entire season.