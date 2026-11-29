Game recap: Chargers can’t keep up with Jets and fall to 1-9

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert somersaults into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter of a 27-24 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The New York Jets had lost five games in a row and hadn’t reached the end zone in nine quarters.

But they were reminded of an important lesson Sunday in a SoFi Stadium that felt half-filled:

There’s always somebody worse off than you.

In this case, that somebody was the Chargers. Not only did they fall to the struggling Jets 27-24, but now their quarterback is in concussion protocol.

VIDEO | 01:26 Chargers’ struggles continue in loss to New York Jets Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

Sam Farmer breaks down what went wrong for the Chargers in their 27-24 loss to the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Justin Herbert did not speak to the media after the game, and his availability for next Sunday’s home game against New England is in serious question. Typically a player misses at least one week when placed in concussion protocol, but not always.

Herbert did provide a dazzling highlight — a 10-yard touchdown run at the end of the first half that ended with a somersault across the goal line — but was sacked six times to bring his league-leading total to 39.

The Chargers never led Sunday, but they were never more than 10 points behind, either.

It was the NFL’s fastest game this season at 2 hours, 40 minutes, and the continuation of the Chargers’ interminable nightmare.