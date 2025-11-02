Advertisement
Live Chargers vs. Titans

Chargers vs. Titans: Live updates, how to watch, start time and betting odds

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to pick up a win on the road against Cam Ward and the struggling Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. PDT.

By Sam Farmer
 and Benjamin Royer
Chargers exorcise demons from loss to Colts with dominant win over Vikings

By Sam Farmer

The offense topped 30 points for the first time all season.

The defense went from rattled to relentless.

And the special teams? The Chargers kicked three field goals in their 37-10 rout of Minnesota on Thursday night, but it’s what they didn’t do that was most resounding.

For the first time in four years, the Chargers didn’t punt.

Chargers vs. Titans: How to watch, start time and prediction

By Sam Farmer

Good teams win the games they should win — and the Chargers are out to prove they’re a good team.

They travel to Tennessee on Sunday to face rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, who has shown flashes of promise but isn’t yet where he wants to be in his career.

The Chargers are riding high after an Oct. 23 win over Minnesota that marked the return of outstanding left tackle Joe Alt. That makes a big difference both in the protection of Justin Herbert and paving the way for the running game.

