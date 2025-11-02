Chargers vs. Titans: Live updates, how to watch, start time and betting odds

NFL Week 9 picks: Bills prevail over Chiefs; Broncos defeat Texans

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 9 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 7-6 (.538) record. Through the first eight weeks of the season, he is 78-43 (.645).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 8 would have been 5-8 (.385). For the season, his record against the spread is 61-60 (.504).