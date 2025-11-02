Chargers vs. Titans: Live updates, how to watch, start time and betting odds

- Share via
NFL Week 9 picks: Bills prevail over Chiefs; Broncos defeat Texans
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 9 of the NFL season.
All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Last week, Farmer posted a 7-6 (.538) record. Through the first eight weeks of the season, he is 78-43 (.645).
Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 8 would have been 5-8 (.385). For the season, his record against the spread is 61-60 (.504).
Chargers exorcise demons from loss to Colts with dominant win over Vikings
The offense topped 30 points for the first time all season.
The defense went from rattled to relentless.
And the special teams? The Chargers kicked three field goals in their 37-10 rout of Minnesota on Thursday night, but it’s what they didn’t do that was most resounding.
For the first time in four years, the Chargers didn’t punt.
Chargers vs. Titans: How to watch, start time and prediction
Good teams win the games they should win — and the Chargers are out to prove they’re a good team.
They travel to Tennessee on Sunday to face rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, who has shown flashes of promise but isn’t yet where he wants to be in his career.
The Chargers are riding high after an Oct. 23 win over Minnesota that marked the return of outstanding left tackle Joe Alt. That makes a big difference both in the protection of Justin Herbert and paving the way for the running game.