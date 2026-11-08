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Live Chargers vs. Texans

Chargers vs. Texans: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

By Austin KnoblauchSenior Editor, Sports 
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 20.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 20. The Chargers face the Texans on Sunday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
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Commentary: Chargers’ lost season really could become the NFL’s first 0-17 humiliation

Rams linebacker Wesley Bailey forces Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to fumble the ball.
Rams linebacker Wesley Bailey forces Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to fumble in the second half of the Rams’ 24-9 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Mirjam Swanson

Prediction columns are silly.

If you want to guarantee something won’t happen, go ahead and predict — as Bill Plaschke did — that the Rams are going to go undefeated.

See, what happened was that his crystal ball was misfiring. Kind of like Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has this season, throwing an interception in every game so far.

Actually, it’s Herbert’s Chargers who are going to go 0-17.

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Chargers vs. Texans: How to watch, start time, prediction and odds

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers matchup
(Photo illustration by Tate Rudisill / Los Angeles Times; Photos by Associated Press)
By Sam Farmer

Heading into the season, the Chargers might have circled Sunday’s game against Houston on their calendar. This was the chance to take down the Texans, who knocked them out of the playoffs in 2024 then beat them again last season.

The conversation is markedly different now.

It’s Week 9, maybe the Chargers can finally win a game.

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