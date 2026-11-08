Chargers vs. Texans: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

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Commentary: Chargers’ lost season really could become the NFL’s first 0-17 humiliation
Prediction columns are silly.
If you want to guarantee something won’t happen, go ahead and predict — as Bill Plaschke did — that the Rams are going to go undefeated.
See, what happened was that his crystal ball was misfiring. Kind of like Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has this season, throwing an interception in every game so far.
Actually, it’s Herbert’s Chargers who are going to go 0-17.
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Chargers vs. Texans: How to watch, start time, prediction and odds
Heading into the season, the Chargers might have circled Sunday’s game against Houston on their calendar. This was the chance to take down the Texans, who knocked them out of the playoffs in 2024 then beat them again last season.
The conversation is markedly different now.
It’s Week 9, maybe the Chargers can finally win a game.