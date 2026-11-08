Chargers vs. Texans: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Commentary: Chargers’ lost season really could become the NFL’s first 0-17 humiliation

Rams linebacker Wesley Bailey forces Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to fumble in the second half of the Rams’ 24-9 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Prediction columns are silly.

If you want to guarantee something won’t happen, go ahead and predict — as Bill Plaschke did — that the Rams are going to go undefeated.

See, what happened was that his crystal ball was misfiring. Kind of like Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has this season, throwing an interception in every game so far.

Actually, it’s Herbert’s Chargers who are going to go 0-17.