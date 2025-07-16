Najee Harris injury update: RB set to report for Chargers camp

Najee Harris, speaking at an introductory news conference in March, suffered an eye injury during a July 4th fireworks incident that has been termed “superficial.” He was expected to report to training camp Wednesday.

Chargers running back Najee Harris likely will begin training camp on the non-football injury list, general manager Joe Hortiz said Wednesday, after the running back suffered a minor eye injury during a fireworks incident on July 4.

As veteran teammates reported for camp Wednesday morning, Harris was still getting evaluated by doctors in the Bay Area and was expected to join the team later in the day.

“Everything that’s been relayed to us has been positive,” Hortiz said.

Harris suffered a “superficial” eye injury in a holiday weekend fireworks accident, according to a statement from his agent, Doug Hendrickson, and was “fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season.”

The Chargers’ medical team has remained in contact with Harris and his local doctors, said Hortiz, who reported Harris was in good spirits. While the general manager wanted to save final judgment on Harris’ availability until the prized free-agent acquisition could be seen in person by the Chargers staff, Hortiz didn’t anticipate that Harris would be sidelined for long.

“We’ll let him get himself ready and then he’ll get out there,” Hortiz said.

The Chargers placed five players on the physically unable to perform list before training camp: S Elijah Molden, WR Mike Williams, WR Jaylen Johnson, LB Del’Shawn Phillips and T Savion Washington. Molden, who signed a three-year extension in February, underwent offseason knee surgery and missed all of the offseason program. He said in April that he expected to be ready for training camp.