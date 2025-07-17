Chargers receiver Mike Williams calls it a career

Wide receiver Mike Williams’ agent has informed the Chargers that he will retire.

Wide receiver Mike Williams’ agent has informed the Chargers he is retiring, the team confirmed Thursday as training camp began.

Williams was set to begin camp on the physically unable to perform list after suffering an undisclosed injury during the offseason training program, but general manager Joe Hortiz expected Williams could return to practice soon. He is two years removed from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered while playing for the Chargers in 2023.

The 30-year-old was traded in a salary-saving move in 2024 and struggled with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. He returned to the Chargers as a free agent hoping to recapture the magic he had with quarterback Justin Herbert.

Advertisement

Williams caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns for the Chargers after they picked him seventh overall in 2017. With Herbert, Williams had a breakout year in 2021 with a career-high 129 catches and 1,146 yards receiving.