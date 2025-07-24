Is Tuli Tuipulotu the next Joey Bosa for the Chargers? Edge rusher ‘does it all’

Tuli Tuipulotu is still finding his voice.

Naturally, he speaks through force on the field — a relentless pass rusher with a patented spin move that is disruptive to most offenses. Yet the third-year edge rusher for the Chargers remains reserved and soft-spoken in the locker room, still growing into his presence.

“He’s a quiet dude,” said Khalil Mack. “But when he speaks up, everybody listens.”

In the past, the homegrown talent — a Lawndale High product who played just 10 minutes from the Chargers’ facility — identified himself as an “underdog.” Now, he’s coming into his own vocally, stepping out of that label and doing it so convincingly that Mack, a future Hall of Famer, wants even more from him.

“When we’re on the field, signals being called on the sidelines, he kind of calls it,” Mack added. “He’s always been that guy anyway. Just to hear him speak in the room and speak in a group, amongst the defense, everybody hears him loud and clear.”

Since his rookie year, Tuipulotu has filled in as a spot starter. But with franchise stalwart Joey Bosa’s departure to Buffalo in the offseason, Tuipulotu could be primed for a breakout season, becoming a central piece in what was the top-ranked defense last season.

Even with more snaps and higher expectations, his standard hasn’t changed.

“I’ve been starting since my rookie year, and if that’s my role this year, then it’s going to feel the same,” Tuipulotu said. “I don’t think it’s anything different from what I’ve been doing.”

What has changed is Tuipulotu’s role as a leader.

“That comes with credibility,” he said. “You can’t just talk and not have stuff to back you up. I wouldn’t say I’ve been talking too much, but I’ve been talking enough.”

Last season, Tuipulotu boosted his credibility by filling in for Mack, who missed time because of an injury, and Bosa, who could never get fully healthy when trying to return from injury.

Despite starting just nine games, Tuipulotu logged 732 defensive snaps — a heavy workload that showcased his rising potential. He led the Chargers with 8½ sacks and emerged as a key piece of a defense that ranked top seven in total sacks (46).

The conversation now shifts to Tuipulotu’s ceiling. With Bosa gone, he’ll take over a starting role and see a major uptick in snaps. Still, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and veterans such as Mack remain measured — careful not to pile too much pressure or expectation on the 22-year-old.

Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) pursues Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) last season at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

“You wish you could clone and have a bunch of him.” — Ryan Ficken, Chargers special teams coach, on Tuli Tuipulotu

Even so, those around him can’t help but be impressed by his playmaking ability and growing comfort in Year 2 of Minter’s system.

“The really good players — can they do what you want them to do, but also have that little magic where sometimes they go outside of their realm and make a play?” Minter said. “They’ve always been that way, and he can be that.”

Opposite him on the edge, Mack says he is “taking all the steps and is playing all the different roles — inside, outside, dropping [into coverage]. He does it all.”

“I want to see him ball and make plays this year,” Mack added. “Not putting too much on him. I know what I expect from him this year … [It’s] just letting it happen naturally, just putting the action to it and not speaking on it too much.”

Early in his career, Tuipulotu’s versatility kept him on the field, particularly on special teams — a role that might now take a back seat despite his influence.

As a backup, he logged 339 snaps on kickoff and field-goal units, second most on the team. While Tuipulotu stays willing to contribute wherever needed, his coaches remain cautious, careful not to overextend him or slow his defensive development.

“You wish you could clone and have a bunch of him,” special teams coach Ryan Ficken said. “But there’s some give and take. Now you gotta take [his starting role] into consideration. … He wants to do it all. He wants to play on all those phases, and it’s just going to depend on the situation.”

Those around Tuipulotu are noticing his growing confidence — through his actions on the field and his voice off it. Building that confidence has been a key focus early in training camp, and he aims to carry it through the season.

With his elevated responsibilities, confidence will be key to his success as he steps into a new position that comes with leadership expectations and greater demands. For now, though, he isn’t making it bigger than it needs to be.

“It’s a game,” Tuipulotu said, nonchalantly. “It’s not hard to go out there and do your best. This is what we do. This is what we love to do.”