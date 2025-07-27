Rashawn Slater agrees to four-year, $114-million deal with the Chargers
Rashawn Slater, a former first-round draft pick and one of the leaders on the Chargers offensive line, is staying in L.A. for the long haul.
Slater has agreed to a four-year, $114-million contract extension, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.
This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon on Slater’s new contract.
