Advertisement
Chargers

Rashawn Slater agrees to four-year, $114-million deal with the Chargers

Inglewood, CA, Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle.
Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater takes the field before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders in September.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Austin Knoblauch.
By Austin Knoblauch
Senior Editor, Sports Follow

Rashawn Slater, a former first-round draft pick and one of the leaders on the Chargers offensive line, is staying in L.A. for the long haul.

Slater has agreed to a four-year, $114-million contract extension, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon on Slater’s new contract.

More to Read

Chargers
Austin Knoblauch

Austin Knoblauch is a senior editor in Sports at the Los Angeles Times, overseeing NFL coverage and digital initiatives. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are football, hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement