Latest Jim Harbaugh experiment could have a major impact on Justin Herbert’s season

Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson are at the center of an offensive line experiment the Chargers are conducting in training camp.



The Chargers hope to find more consistency from the interior of their offensive line after it struggled to protect quarterback Justin Herbert in 2024.



If successful, Johnson could potentially land a contract extension from the Chargers after the team opted against picking up his fifth-year option.

For Jim Harbaugh, all competitors are welcome.

But along the interior of the Chargers’ offensive line — an Achilles’ heel amid last year’s success, too often leaving Justin Herbert running for his life — the battle isn’t over who will start, but where.

Like last season, Zion Johnson and Bradley Bozeman are locked in as starters. What remains undecided is whether Johnson will line up at guard or center, and vice versa for Bozeman, as the two continue what Harbaugh called “not really a competition, but a competition to get our best combination.”

In training camp, the two are rotating between spots each practice, continuing a trial that began during organized team activities.

Advertisement

Chargers Rashawn Slater agrees to four-year, $114-million deal with Chargers Rashawn Slater, a former first-round draft pick and one of the leaders on the Chargers’ offensive line, has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the team.

For Johnson, the move goes beyond uncharted territory. He has never taken a competitive snap at center at any level, aside from a handful of Senior Bowl reps in 2022.

Though the Chargers never mentioned playing him at center when they drafted him, Johnson says he always saw it as a real possibility given his size and defensive awareness. But the organization didn’t seriously explore the idea until the end of last season, when they started having him cross-train to see how he’d fare.

“It was pretty early in the offseason,” Johnson said of the pitch. “I want to help the team in any way possible, whether that’s left guard and now having experience at center. ... However they see fit, I’m willing to plug in.”

Saturday marked Johnson’s first full-padded practice at center, where he progressed in both pass and run protection but also struggled, missing stunts and committing a false start.

What the staff sees, Harbaugh says, is elite athleticism: quick first steps, an ability to climb to the second level — traits that hint at a real upside if Johnson can adjust.

Chargers offensive lineman Zion Johnson runs onto the field before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders in September. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

For now, Johnson’s biggest hurdle is the lack of consistent reps. Without them, it’s hard to build comfort with the nuances beyond blocking — from pre-snap reads and protection calls to, most important, snapping.

“Not having played center before, every rep is valuable,” Johnson said. “[I’m] trying to get the reps in and fit in where I can. ... Getting snaps before practice, getting snaps after, getting snaps in my room.”

Johnson’s position change is also a chance for him to prove worthy of a long-term contract. The Chargers declined the former first-round pick’s fifth-year option, making this the final year of his rookie contract.

That decision was one of several the Chargers have made to spur improvement on the offensive line. On Sunday, the Chargers signed two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater to a four-year, $114-million extension. With Slater and right tackle Joe Alt solidifying the edges, the line’s interior remains the primary concern.

Mekhi Becton was the solution at right guard. The addition of Andre James briefly appeared to signal a change at center, but he hasn’t taken any first-team reps and was omitted by Harbaugh when discussing competition, largely because of Bozeman’s two-year, $6.5-million contract with the team.

Upon his return, the front office made it clear to Bozeman that he would not only compete but also try his hand at both positions.

Advertisement

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, right, acknowledges Bradley Bozeman during a game against the New England Patriots in December. (Greg M. Cooper / Associated Press)

“From the jump, that’s what we were going to be doing, we were going to be rotating and playing different positions,” Bozeman said. “I knew I was competing to start. Always been a competitor, never backed down from a challenge.”

For Bozeman, the challenge lies in re-acclimating to guard — a less daunting task for the soon-to-be 31-year-old, even though he hasn’t played guard in a game in nearly five years.

“I’ve mixed in a little bit of guard through the last couple training camps,” Bozeman said. “Went back and watched some old film, picked up some old tips for myself, so it’s like riding a bike.”

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman called the experiment “way too early to tell how things will shake out,” but said the transition has been “pretty seamless” so far, with the much more experienced Bozeman mentoring Johnson — despite the competition.

But in just over a month, the Chargers will face a decision.

They can either proceed with the experiment after a full preseason of reps — featuring an aging center making his first regular-season start at guard in years, and a guard making his first-ever regular-season start at center.

Advertisement

Or they could revert to last year’s pairing, where both started all 17 games but struggled mightily, especially in pass protection. Bozeman and Johnson each ranked near the bottom of the league in hits, sacks and pressures allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.

Even so, the staff believes the cross-training will boost the offensive line’s overall versatility, regardless of how the competition plays out.

With the Hall of Fame Game against the Lions in Canton, Ohio, days away, Harbaugh remains undecided on whether the starting unit will play in the preseason opener — a decision he said will be made later this week.

If Johnson starts at center, he’ll also continue taking snaps at guard, and Bozeman will do the same, with Harbaugh saying that’s “the best thing for our team and our offensive line. We’re going to continue to cultivate that.”