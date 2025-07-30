Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers preseason preview: Five players to watch in opener

Running back Omarion Hampton, the Chargers' first-round pick in the draft, talks to reporters.
Running back Omarion Hampton, the Chargers’ first-round pick in the draft, talks to reporters in April. On Thursday, he makes his preseason debut.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
By Anthony De Leon
1

It’s been more than 30 years since the Chargers headed to Canton, Ohio, to open an NFL preseason.

After last year’s 11-win season and playoff appearance, the team’s goal is clear: Build on that success. With a returning core, most starting spots are already set heading into this season.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said ahead of Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions — the first of four preseason games — that many “veteran starters” won’t play, given the extra game. That opens the door for rookies looking to make a strong first impression and others still fighting to solidify starting roles.

Advertisement

Here are five players to watch in the preseason opener:

2

Omarion Hampton

The Chargers doubled down on their backfield this offseason, signing Najee Harris and drafting Omarion Hampton in the first round — two imposing figures built for Greg Roman’s run-heavy offense. Unexpectedly, Hampton has assumed all first-team reps, handling a heavy workload as Harris remains sidelined with no timetable to return after suffering a superficial eye injury in a fireworks accident. What once looked like a backfield split clearly favoring Harris could narrow if Hampton can impress in his debut, giving the rookie a chance to earn a larger stake early.

3

Tre Harris

Chargers wide receiver Tre Harris jogs with the ball after catching a pass.
Wide receiver Tre Harris has made an impression with Chargers coaches during preseason workouts.
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Associated Press)

When Tre Harris — the big-bodied, long-striding wide receiver — was drafted in the second round, he expected to learn behind veteran Mike Williams. But with Williams’ surprising retirement on the first day of training camp, just like last season with Ladd McConkey, the offense will lean heavily on a rookie for meaningful production. Though Harris held out at the start of camp — one of 30 second-round rookie holdouts leaguewide — he’s quickly made up for lost time, displaying his sharp route-running and leaping ability while rapidly building chemistry with Justin Herbert.

CARSON, CALIFORNIA SEPTEMBER 17, 2017-Chargers Antonio Gates celebrates his record breaking touchdown.

Chargers

How Antonio Gates amazingly made the Hall of Fame without playing college football

Before he became an NFL record-holder for the Chargers and a Hall of Famer, Antonio Gates set the “tone” for his domination as a basketball player at Kent State.

4

Jamaree Caldwell

Few NFL players can combine speed and agility while playing at more than 340 pounds — but rookie Jamaree Caldwell has shown he can early on. Like last season, the defensive line looks set to operate as a deep rotation, especially inside, a group the coaching staff says can never be deep enough. That depth should give Caldwell significant snaps while the starters catch a breather.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter touts Caldwell as a player “on the rise” who is steadily getting comfortable with the scheme, and is becoming a “dominant block destructor” who “has the ability to make plays in the backfield.”

Advertisement
5

Zion Johnson

In an experimental phase, the interior line has been a mishmash with Zion Johnson and Bradley Bozeman flipping between center and left guard. Harbaugh says Johnson will start at center, calling it a “valuable opportunity,” as he’s expected to play the first couple of drives — his first snaps at center ever during a game.

The last few practices have exposed growing pains — missed defensive stunts, false starts and an errant snap — the team hopes will fade with more reps as Johnson continues to familiarize himself with the intricacies of playing center.

6

Kyle Kennard

With Joey Bosa gone, the pecking order for edge rushers is shifting under a next-man-up mentality. Tuli Tuipulotu has firmly stepped into Bosa’s role, and fourth-round draft pick Kyle Kennard — a former consensus All-American at South Carolina — now competes for the backup spot.

Chargers offensive linemen Bradley Bozeman, left, and Zion Johnson.

Chargers

Latest Jim Harbaugh experiment could have a major impact on Justin Herbert’s season

Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers hope Zion Johnson and Bradley Bozeman switching positions on the offensive line will help Justin Herbert improve in 2025.

Kennard has impressed in camp, a physical presence with high effort since the pads came on, playing “the style that we want those guys to play,” according to Minter. Still, there’s room for improvement in execution. With Tuipulotu, Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree all expected to sit, Thursday’s preseason game allows for Kennard to earn meaningful reps on defense and special teams — opportunities to raise his profile with coaches.
Chargers
Anthony De Leon

Anthony De Leon was a 2023-24 reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Born in Fresno to a Chicano family, he pursued his higher education in his hometown, earning an associate‘s degree in journalism from Fresno City College and then completing a bachelor’s in media, communications and journalism at Fresno State. He went on to complete his master’s in media innovation at the University of Nevada, Reno.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Chargers

Advertisement