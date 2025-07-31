Hall of Fame Game takeaways: Trey Lance stands out in Chargers’ win over Lions

Sure, the Hall of Fame Game is little more than a glorified joint scrimmage, but the Chargers had reasons to feel good Thursday night about their performance in a 34-7 victory over the NFC darling Detroit Lions.

Keep in mind, this wasn’t a quarterback showcase featuring stars Justin Herbert and Jared Goff.

It was Trey Lance versus Kyle Allen, a duel more befitting the announced crowd of 18,144 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

This take-the-wrapper-off game gives coaches a first look at their young players and allows bottom-of-the-roster hopefuls an opportunity to catch a football, or catch an eye — either by their current team or perhaps a next one.

Here are five observations from the Chargers’ preseason opener: