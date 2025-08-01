Keenan Allen could be nearing a potential reunion with the Chargers

Keenan Allen achieved quite a bit in his career with the Chargers — and that’s probably one of the reasons why they’d like to give him another chance.

The veteran wide receiver, who was a salary-cap casualty when the Chargers traded him last year, was scheduled to meet with the team Thursday to discuss a possible reunion, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly.

A potential move to sign the six-time Pro Bowl selection makes sense for a Chargers team in need of a veteran receiving option after Mike Williams’ surprising retirement at the start of training camp.

Allen was the longest-tenured player on the Chargers when they traded him to the Chicago Bears in March 2024 to become cap compliant. He caught 904 passes for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns over 11 seasons with the franchise. He caught 380 passes for 4,125 yards and 25 touchdowns playing alongside Justin Herbert.

Allen caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns with the Bears last season, but at 33, his best days are probably behind him — which explains why he’s still a free agent in August.

Still, with some unknowns in the Chargers’ receiving corps outside of Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, it makes sense that they would want to bolster their passing game with a more known quantity in a player such as Allen.

Staff writer Sam Farmer contributed to this report.