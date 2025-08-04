Jim Harbaugh visited Denzel Perryman in jail: ‘He’s working through the legalities’

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh publicly addressed linebacker Denzel Perryman’s arrest on Monday, saying he visited with the veteran linebacker in jail over the weekend.

Perryman was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony weapons possession after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly discovered five firearms — including two assault-style weapons — in his vehicle during a traffic stop, the agency said in a statement. He was released from jail Monday afternoon and has a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday, according to department records.

“He’s working through the legalities along with his representation,” Harbaugh said. “Had a chance to see him yesterday, whenever I visited, and he was in good spirits. And love Denzel. He’s always done right. He’s never been in trouble. They’ve got a beautiful family.”

In training camp, Perryman was batting to be a starter at middle linebacker. In his absence, Troy Dye has taken most of the first-team snaps.

One of the veterans of the Chargers’ defense, Perryman, 32, had 55 tackles and one sack last season. He returned to the Chargers in 2024 — the team that drafted him in 2015 — after stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Houston Texans.

Keenan Allen reunion?

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen catches a pass during training camp in 2023. (Kyusung Gong / For The Times)

Despite the emergence of two rookie receivers in camp and a promising young core, the Chargers continued to explore the possibility of reuniting with veteran wideout Keenan Allen.

Allen was brought in for a workout Friday, but the team has yet to decide if they will sign him.

Harbaugh said the workout went well, noting Allen did “a lot of Keenan Allen things.”

Allen echoed those sentiments, responding to a viewer on a Twitch stream that, “The meeting went good, man. The meeting was straight.”

Harbaugh said he’s hopeful about the signing but is waiting on negotiations between general manager Joe Hortiz and Allen’s camp.

Last season with the Bears, Allen was the team’s second-leading receiver in a struggling Chicago offense. He started 15 games, was targeted 121 times, and finished with 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns.

Throughout his career, the 33-year-old has battled injuries, missing 11 games over his final two seasons with the Chargers because of a hamstring strain and a heel bruise.

“He’s got the license to be one of the best,” Harbaugh said. “That all gets determined on the field — who we play. We play the best players. ... So, like all the receivers on our team, he would have that opportunity.”

Etc.

Last year’s leading receiver, Ladd McConkey, has been working off to the side since July 29 with an undisclosed injury. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman described it as “extremely minor.” Harbaugh added that McConkey is “doing everything he can to get back” and continues to work without pads. ... Mekhi Becton has also been absent from on-field reps as he deals with an injury Harbaugh called “not severe.” ... Najee Harris began ramping up his conditioning this past week, doing laps around the practice field wearing a visored helmet and weight vest. Harbaugh said Harris is “doing everything he can” and is “better today than yesterday.” Harris has not yet returned to team reps, and his timetable for return is not clear.