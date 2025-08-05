He’s back: Wide receiver Keenan Allen agrees to deal with Chargers

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen stretches before a game against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium in September 2023.

The Chargers are reuniting with a former franchise star to bolster their receivers unit.

Keenan Allen, who racked up more than 10,000 receiving yards during an 11-season stint with the Chargers before being traded away in a salary-cap move, agreed to a deal with the team Tuesday.

The one-year deal is worth $8..52 million, according to NFL Media.

Advertisement

Allen spent last season in Chicago after the Chargers traded their then-longest tenured player to the Bears in an attempt to become salary-cap compliant after the start of free agency. He caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in the Caleb Williams-led offense but was not re-signed by Chicago.

After the sudden retirement of Mike Williams at the start of training camp, the Chargers were in need of a wide receiver, and Allen was among the top options remaining on the free-agent market. At 33, Allen’s best days are probably behind him, but the six-time Pro Bowl selection proved last season he is capable of staying healthy and being productive.

Allen, second only to Hall of Famer Antonio Gates atop the Chargers’ all-time receiving yards list, joins a pass-catching corps led by second-year standout Ladd McConkey and former first-round pick Quentin Johnston, who had a promising sophomore season in 2024 after struggling as a rookie.

Advertisement

Playing alongside quarterback Justin Herbert for four seasons, Allen caught 380 passes for 4,125 yards and 25 touchdowns.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more on Allen rejoining the Chargers soon.