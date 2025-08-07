Chargers offensive lineman Rashawn Slater carted off with apparent leg injury

Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater walks off the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in December.

A quiet hush fell over the Chargers’ facility during Thursday’s practice after one of the team’s biggest stars went down with an injury.

Rashawn Slater — the Chargers’ star left tackle who became the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history last month — sustained an apparent left leg injury during team drills.

On the play, edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu bull-rushed Slater, driving him backward. As Slater planted his left foot, he collapsed to the ground and immediately grabbed his leg.

He was down for several minutes before trainers and teammates helped him onto a cart. Slater appeared visibly distraught — throwing his helmet, slamming his hand on the cart and burying his face in his hands. Several teammates walked over to console him before he left the field.

Two trainers supported him as he entered the team facility. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg.

“I didn’t really see anything — I kind of just turned around and boom,” Tuipulotu said of the play. “We’re praying for him. Man, we hope he’s doing well.”

Slater signed a four-year, $114-million contract extension on July 27 that included $92 million guaranteed. The guaranteed amount is the most ever for an NFL offensive lineman.

His injury comes as the Chargers are already dealing with depth concerns along the line, with Mekhi Becton being sidelined since July 28 with an undisclosed injury.

It’s unclear how much time Slater will miss, but his absence prompted an immediate reshuffling.

Joe Alt slid over to left tackle for the remainder of practice. Trey Pipkins III subbed in at right tackle — where he started in 2022 and 2023 — before spending most of last season at right guard, starting 15 games. Should Slater miss significant time, Alt likely will be Justin Herbert’s blindside protector.