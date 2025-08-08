Jim Harbaugh: Losing Rashawn Slater for the season ‘like a gut punch’

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, left, walks off the field with offensive tackle Rashawn Slater after a win over the Saints in October. Slater will miss the entire 2025 season after sustaining a torn patellar tendon at training camp on Thursday.

A day after losing the cornerstone of their offensive line, the mood around the Chargers’ training facility remained the same — somber.

“It’s like a gut punch into the solar plexus — takes the wind out of you,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Don’t really have the words or am able to think about anything else. Man, just feel bad.”

It was the first day of moving forward with a new-look offensive line after learning Rashawn Slater ruptured his patellar tendon — an injury that will require him to undergo season-ending surgery.

Even with the need to move forward, Slater remained on everyone’s mind. Harbaugh said he was confident Slater would overcome the setback.

“I also know how he’ll attack the rehab and train, and he’ll be back,” Harbaugh said. “Not this season, but I know he’ll be back.”

For Joe Alt — the other half of one of the best offensive tackle duos in the NFL — it was difficult to accept that the man who mentored him during his rookie season last year would not be playing in 2025.

“I’m praying for him,” Alt said. “I know what he’s going to do. I know he’s going to recover and he’s going to attack it and be back better than ever.”

The mindset in the offensive line room has shifted with Slater out. They are determined to stay focused on honoring him through their play.

“We’re brothers,” Alt said. “Yes, one fell down, and the goal is to play as well as five is one, and the only way we can do that is by moving forward and playing the best we can, to do what he would want us to do.”

Trey Pipkins III, who has moved into a potential starting role at right tackle because of the injury, said he spoke with Slater, whose “spirits are as good as they can be,” adding Slater was “joking around a little.”

Slater’s absence presents an opportunity for Pipkins, who is in the final year of his contract and returning to a position he played for his first five seasons before a brief shift to guard last season.

While Harbaugh said nothing is set, Pipkins — who started at right tackle in both 2022 and 2023 — will get the first look at the spot. Jamaree Salyer, who Harbaugh praised for a strong showing throughout camp, also could challenge for the starting role.

For now, the offensive line consists of Alt moving to left tackle, Zion Johnson at right guard, Bradley Bozeman at center, Mekhi Becton at left guard and Pipkins at right tackle, according to Harbaugh.

With the loss of depth on the offensive line, the team plans to explore the free-agent market and expects to bring in players for workouts Saturday before the preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Najee Harris’ status remains unclear

A potential return timeline for running back Najee Harris, who has been on the non-football injury/illness list since a July 4 fireworks incident, remains unclear.

Harris began walking laps at practice on Aug. 2, wearing a helmet with a visor and cleats, but has yet to progress further in his recovery. Harbaugh remained vague about when Harris might practice or play for the Chargers.

When asked if Harris would be ready for the Chargers’ season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil — which Harris’ agent, Doug Hendrickson, said he expects — Harbaugh replied, “There is a chance.”

Like with most player injury updates, Harbaugh deferred to his lack of medical expertise when asked if the injury was still just “superficial,” as first reported, or something more serious.

Two days ago, Harris posted a photo on Snapchat showing his left eye completely shut, captioned: “WE AT IT.”

“I don’t comment on it because I am not a doctor,” Harbaugh said. “I’m not Mr. Harris’ agent, either. I’m talking about what I know, and can he open his eye? Yeah. I’ve looked into his eye.”