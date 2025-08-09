Chargers vs. Saints: Trey Lance and KeAndre Lambert-Smith among five players to watch

Injury have hit the Chargers hard in training camp.

From minor setbacks sidelining Mekhi Becton and Ladd McConkey for multiple practices, to the severe, with Najee Harris’ return date still a mystery and Rashawn Slater out for the season.

Out of an abundance of caution, coach Jim Harbaugh once again said veteran starters won’t play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium.

For rookies such as KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Nikko Reed, it’s a chance to build on the promise they showed in last week’s preseason debuts.

It will be the first direct comparison between Taylor Heinicke and Trey Lance, who are in an unexpected backup quarterback battle.

And Trey Pipkins III will get much-needed reps at right tackle as the offensive line undergoes a reshuffle.

Battle at backup quarterback

After bouncing around three teams in five seasons, Lance showed flashes of why he was once a No. 3 overall pick.

His strong performance in the Hall of Fame Game — 120 yards and two touchdowns — earned him the coaching staff’s trust to compete for the backup quarterback spot alongside Heinicke.

“He’s a guy that is really diligent with his preparation,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. “He definitely afforded himself well. … Confidence is only gained in this league on the field, and he should be confident.”

Last season, Heinicke served as the primary backup behind Justin Herbert, joining the Chargers from the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick, a concerted move to add depth after last year’s lackluster backup quarterback competition.

Though Heinicke, who re-signed in the offseason, appears to have a leg up, Lance will have the chance throughout the preseason to prove he can be a capable backup. The Chargers plan to play Heinicke during the first two series Sunday — his preseason debut — before Lance takes over for the rest of the game.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith moving up

As training camp unfolds, the Chargers may have unearthed a diamond in the rough with fifth-round pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith, the 21st wide receiver selected in the draft.

Roman raved about Lambert-Smith’s body type, speed, smooth movements and instinct for tracking the ball. Those traits have quickly led to chemistry with Herbert, resulting in more targets with each practice.

Despite drawing only two targets in his preseason debut, he made the most of them — hauling in a 28-yard reception and turning a 15-yard slant into a touchdown.

“He’s not just a one-trick pony, down-the-field guy — he’s really impressed me,” Roman said. “He’s gotten a lot better with his route running. There’s still a long way to go, but he’s on that trajectory.”

Trey Pipkins III’s move to right tackle

With Joe Alt sliding into the left tackle spot, Pipkins moves into a starting role on the opposite side after entering camp as a swing tackle, preparing for a scenario no one — including Pipkins — had hoped to see.

Harbaugh expressed confidence in the veteran — who started the preseason opener at left tackle and will now switch to right tackle — saying, “He really is one of our best guys.”

During his career, Pipkins has logged just over 3,000 snaps and started 41 games at tackle, a move he is comfortable with.

“His best position is tackle, and that move was made earlier this offseason,” Harbaugh added. “I have all the confidence in the world in Trey.”

Caleb Murphy’s drive

From the opening kickoff this preseason, Murphy’s influence has been immediate.

A special teamer trying to earn defensive snaps, Murphy sprinted downfield on the first play and forced a fumble, setting up the Chargers in scoring position. On defense, he showcased his pass-rushing ability, finishing with three tackles, including one for a loss.

In his second training camp with the team, the former undrafted free agent is growing comfortable in the defensive scheme, according to defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Minter says the “arrow is pointing up” for Murphy in a competitive room that also features fourth-round pick Kyle Kennard and second-year player Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, all vying for the fourth edge rusher spot.

Nikko Reed’s battle

With returning cornerbacks Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart and Ja’Sir Taylor — plus free-agent additions Donte Jackson and Benjamin St-Juste — the odds are slim for an undrafted rookie to break into the rotation.

But Nikko Reed, the former Oregon Duck who has gone from virtual unknown to making high-impact coverage plays almost daily, is trying to beat the odds. His execution has translated from practice into a preseason game, with a near 60-yard pick-six last week.

“He’s definitely got a knack for making those types of plays,” Minter said.

Minter now wants to see if Reed can “take that next step” and consistently be that player — “doing that in practice, doing that in a couple more games.”