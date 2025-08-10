Chargers vs. Saints takeaways: Trey Lance closing the gap in backup QB race

With a strong showing in the preseason opener — earning both the trust and praise of the coaching staff — Trey Lance has seemingly closed the gap in what was once considered a foregone decision for the backup quarterback spot.

The growing confidence in his game showed Sunday — trusting his legs to extend plays — as he extended his second series with 13- and 17-yard scrambles in the second quarter. He capped the drive with a designed quarterback draw near the goal line for a five-yard touchdown run.

Most of Lance’s production came on the ground, rushing seven times for 48 yards. He also completed seven of 14 passes for 55 yards.

Taylor Heinicke, who sat out the preseason opener, looked rusty in his first action, starting the game but finishing one for five for eight yards with one sack.

During his lone quarter of work, he overshot several receivers — Tyler Conklin downfield and Kimani Vidal near the sideline. Several drives stalled with Heinicke under center, as the Chargers started deep in their territory and pressure collapsed the pocket.