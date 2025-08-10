Chargers vs. Saints takeaways: Trey Lance closing the gap in backup QB race

Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Last season, the Chargers were one of the healthier teams in the league, but injuries have hit hard in the preseason this year — enough to cancel an upcoming joint practice with the Rams.
As a result, coach Jim Harbaugh once again turned to rookies and backups on Sunday, giving them the reins early to gauge the team’s depth.
The Chargers defeated the New Orleans Saints 27-13 in a preseason game at SoFi Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the game:
With a strong showing in the preseason opener — earning both the trust and praise of the coaching staff — Trey Lance has seemingly closed the gap in what was once considered a foregone decision for the backup quarterback spot.
The growing confidence in his game showed Sunday — trusting his legs to extend plays — as he extended his second series with 13- and 17-yard scrambles in the second quarter. He capped the drive with a designed quarterback draw near the goal line for a five-yard touchdown run.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh plans to use Joe Alt as Justin Herbert’s blindside protector in the wake of Rashawn Slater’s season-ending injury.
Most of Lance’s production came on the ground, rushing seven times for 48 yards. He also completed seven of 14 passes for 55 yards.
Taylor Heinicke, who sat out the preseason opener, looked rusty in his first action, starting the game but finishing one for five for eight yards with one sack.
During his lone quarter of work, he overshot several receivers — Tyler Conklin downfield and Kimani Vidal near the sideline. Several drives stalled with Heinicke under center, as the Chargers started deep in their territory and pressure collapsed the pocket.
Early in the second quarter, Caleb Murphy burst off the left edge to sack quarterback Spencer Rattler, knocking the ball loose for a Saints turnover.
On the next Saints possession, this time from the right side, Murphy bull-rushed the tackle and again got to Rattler.
Signed to the practice squad last season as an undrafted free agent, Murphy is taking full advantage of extra reps with Khalil Mack, Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu not playing in the preseason. The Chargers are still searching for depth at edge rusher, and Murphy’s showing is keeping him in that conversation.
His main competition, fourth-round pick Kyle Kennard, did not dress, while Tre’Mon Morris-Brash finished with three assisted tackles.
One day after it was reported that the NFL banned ammonia inhalants, the league clarified that while teams can no longer supply them, players can supply their own.
Under the tutelage of defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, the Chargers’ secondary continues to shine with their ball-hawking skills, following up on a three-interception performance in the Hall of Fame Game.
This week, undrafted rookie Eric Rodgers showcased his ball-tracking ability by jumping a Tyler Shough pass and returning it 55 yards for a pick-six. Later in the fourth quarter, Rodgers high-pointed a Jake Haener pass for his second interception.
A rookie fighting for a spot on the deep 53-man roster, Rodgers made a strong case — but unfortunately, he was injured on kickoff coverage late in the fourth, remaining down for several minutes before trainers helped him off the field.
With the volume of attempts he had last season, Cameron Dicker ranked among the league’s most accurate kickers — and he looked in form again, drilling 44-yard and 40-yard field goals.
Nyheim Miller-Hines, meanwhile, had a rougher outing in his bid to secure the second returner role alongside Derius Davis.
He muffed a punt that set up the Saints in scoring position and later bobbled another before recovering it, prompting rookie Luke Grimm to take over punt return duties in the second half.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.