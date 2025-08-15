Chargers vs. Rams five things to watch: Justin Herbert wants that ‘true feeling’

When the Chargers and Rams canceled their joint practice this week, it seemed the Chargers’ starters would miss a chance at live, competitive reps against an opposing team.

Expectations were that the Chargers would not play their starters against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Saturday — a move aligned with coach Jim Harbaugh’s “abundance of caution” approach.

But in a surprising twist, and despite a banged-up roster, Harbaugh announced Thursday that nearly all expected starters will take the field — except Derwin James and Khalil Mack — saying, “The guys want to play.”

Here are five things to watch for when the Chargers face the Rams in a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m. PDT (CBS, ABC).