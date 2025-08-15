Chargers vs. Rams five things to watch: Justin Herbert wants that ‘true feeling’

Go beyond the scoreboard
When the Chargers and Rams canceled their joint practice this week, it seemed the Chargers’ starters would miss a chance at live, competitive reps against an opposing team.
Expectations were that the Chargers would not play their starters against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Saturday — a move aligned with coach Jim Harbaugh’s “abundance of caution” approach.
But in a surprising twist, and despite a banged-up roster, Harbaugh announced Thursday that nearly all expected starters will take the field — except Derwin James and Khalil Mack — saying, “The guys want to play.”
Here are five things to watch for when the Chargers face the Rams in a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m. PDT (CBS, ABC).
Justin Herbert will make his preseason debut, leading the offensive starters for “a series or two,” according to Harbaugh.
Ever the competitor, Herbert felt it was important to face a live pass rush and get a feel for the ball coming out of his hand before the regular season.
“It was actually me going to [Harbaugh] and saying, ‘Hey, would it be OK if I went in and played?’” Herbert said. “Because in years past, the plan was to rest and save those reps, but I wanted to go out there and see a pass rush, because in practice, as a quarterback, you don’t always get the true feeling.”
Those reps likely will be beneficial for Herbert, who was top five in quarterback hits (62) and blitzes faced (156), while being sacked 41 times in 2024, according to Pro Football Reference.
With rookies Tre’ Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith and the returning Keenan Allen part of a new-look receiving corps, Herbert sees value in facing the Rams before the Chargers’ season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil.
“I just thought this was something that could be good for me, good for this team,” Herbert said.
As a rookie, Ladd McConkey studied film of Keenan Allen. Now that they are both on the Chargers, he can learn directly.
It has been 613 days since Keenan Allen last played for the Chargers. Returning to L.A. after a one-year stint in Chicago, Allen will see limited playing time.
“Our training staff’s doing a great job acclimating him, getting him up to speed,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. “We’re taking it slow, taking it in a gradual manner, getting [him] into football shape. But so far, he’s doing really good.”
Harbaugh said Allen will only be in for “a couple series, six plays max” — but his conditioning has given him the chance to suit up.
To say linebacker Daiyan Henley is eager to play would be an understatement.
“It’s been a minute since I’ve hit somebody with real bad intentions,” Henley said. “I’m just excited they let me out there to have that kind of fun with everyone. ... If they can give me more [reps], I’ll take it.”
Last season, Henley entered camp fighting for a starting spot. He cemented that role after a breakout second-year campaign, leading the team in combined tackles (147).
With Mack and James not playing, it will be the first opportunity to see Henley step into a vocal leadership role.
“To be considered a leader, you have to do it whether they’re present or not,” he said. “Having those moments when they’re not here, and stepping up to be that guy, is something I am chasing this year.”
Matt Hasselbeck, Rich Gannon and Mike Tice break down the serious challenges Justin Herbert and the Chargers face in the wake of Rashawn Slater’s injury.
In Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders last season, the Chargers got their first look of Joe Alt at left tackle because of an injury to Rashawn Slater.
With Slater sidelined the rest of the season, the former top-five pick will be Herbert’s blind-side protector after a stellar rookie season at right tackle. Alt will anchor the Chargers’ revamped offensive line — minus the injured Mekhi Becton — in their first action together.
For Alt, the shift shouldn’t require much adjustment. He played almost exclusively at left tackle during his career at Notre Dame, where he earned two All-American honors.
In his first season with the Chargers, Will Dissly led all tight ends in snaps (50%), but his production didn’t always match the workload. This led the team to add Tyler Conklin, who filled a similar role with the Jets, to bolster depth.
Like other spots on offense, tight end appears headed for a committee approach, with no clear-cut No. 1. Dissly and Conklin are the early leaders, but rookie fifth-rounder Oronde Gadsden II has been showing more route-running polish than the veterans.
Roman said Gadsden is a mature player who has afforded himself reps, and should “ascend quickly,” after flashing his skills in camp.
