Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston carted off after taking hit vs. Rams

Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston runs onto the field before Saturday’s preseason game against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Third-year wide receiver Quentin Johnston was carted off the field after taking a big hit during the Chargers’ opening drive against the Rams in a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.

Johnston was trying to haul in a pass from quarterback Justin Herbert when he was hit by Rams safety Tanner Ingle.

After staying down on the field for several minutes, Johnston stood up and was walking under his own power and talking to trainers and doctors before getting onto a cart and leaving the field.

Rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who took over for Johnston on the drive, sustained an injury on the next Chargers possession and walked off to the locker room.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh elected to play most of his starters Saturday. Along with Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen, Johnston is expected to play a leading role in the Chargers’ passing game this season after recording 55 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024.