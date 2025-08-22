Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers vs. 49ers what to watch: Backup QB battle takes center stage

Chargers quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke, left, and Trey Lance run with the ball during a game.
Chargers quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke, left, and Trey Lance are battling to be Justin Herbert’s backup this season.
(Jessie Alcheh / Associated Press)
By Anthony De Leon
With the clock inching closer to Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline, Chargers rookies, backups and long shots have one final opportunity to impress the front office.

Ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers, the Chargers’ coaching staff made it clear that bubble players must make their case.

“You’re not playing like your life depends on it, but [like] your lifestyle depends on it,” defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said. “There’s elite competition for those spots — not only the 53, but also the 17 [practice squad] spots.”

Here are five things to watch for when the Chargers face the 49ers on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PDT (CBS).

Trey Lance vs. Taylor Heinicke

Chargers quarterback Taylor Heinicke tries to escape the Rams defense during a preseason loss on Aug. 16.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Who will back up starting quarterback Justin Herbert?

Heading into training camp, Taylor Heinicke appeared to be a shoo-in for the role, even with the addition of Trey Lance, who was joining his third team in four years.

But through three preseason games, Lance has outperformed Heinicke. He has completed 27 of 49 passes for 296 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, while rushing for 88 yards and a score.

Heinicke has completed seven of 16 passes for 64 yards without a touchdown.

The Chargers could carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, as they did last season, after trading for Heinicke on cutdown day.

Both are expected to play only a series or two.

For Lance, it will also mark his first time on the field against the 49ers, the team that drafted him No. 3 overall in 2021 and then traded him after just two seasons.

Raheim Sanders trying to stand out from crowd

Chargers running back Raheim Sanders, left, tries to fend off Rams linebacker Brennan Jackson.
Chargers running back Raheim Sanders, left, tries to fend off Rams linebacker Brennan Jackson during a preseason game on Aug. 16.
(Jessie Alcheh / Associated Press)

Uncertainty around Najee Harris’ return still looms, creating a domino effect in the running back room. Harris has yet to progress beyond footwork drills and appears closer to an extended stay on the non-football injury list than suiting up for Week 1.

If he does come back, the staff faces a tough decision: choosing two backs from the trio of Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal and rookie Raheim Sanders — with one potentially on the chopping block.

Sanders has shown promise in the preseason with 15 carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns, but Haskins and Vidal have more familiarity with the system. Haskins, who played for Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, is considered a “core” special teams contributor. Vidal, entering his second year, has a leg up on the rookie.

Feeling the pressure of cut-down day, Sanders said he isn’t rattled.

“Of course, that’s something I think about,” Sanders said. “I want to make a team, and my goal is to make a team, so [it’s about] just executing at a high level and playing my best football.”

Will Nikko Reed make the team?

Rams wide receiver Tru Edwards scores a touchdown over Chargers cornerback Nikko Reed on Aug. 16.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

In the final training camp practice, cornerback Nikko Reed corralled an interception — much like he’s done throughout camp.

Minter says “making a play a day” will get you noticed by coaches, and Reed has met that standard in the preseason, with six tackles, one interception and three passes defended.

The secondary starters are set, according to Minter, with Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart and Benjamin St-Juste.

Beyond that core group, there’s still room for a dark horse to emerge — a scenario that could work in Reed’s favor, given his steady camp performance.

Marlowe Wax trying to stand out

This preseason, linebacker Marlowe Wax has earned the respect of the Chargers’ locker room. Harbaugh and Minter have praised his effort, while teammates Derwin James and Daiyan Henley have lauded his physicality and play.

Minter noted that Wax came into camp as just another undrafted free agent facing long odds, but has since “jumped out.” Wax has totaled 15 tackles and a sack this preseason.

Cracking the 53-man roster might be tough, but Wax could make the team if Junior Colson, who has a history of injuries and is currently “working through something,” begins the season on the shelf.

Jim Harbaugh back in Santa Clara

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sideline during a preseason loss to the Rams on Aug. 16.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Although a low-stakes preseason game, the matchup marks Harbaugh’s first game against his former team.

Harbaugh’s four-year run in San Francisco brought highs — a 44-19-1 regular-season record, three straight NFC Championship appearances and a near Super Bowl XLVII victory in 2012 — and lows, ending in a split that left both sides with a bitter aftertaste.

In the years since, tension between Harbaugh and 49ers ownership, led by Jed York, has simmered. But for the competitor in him, a win would be another notch on Harbaugh’s belt — albeit a little triumph.
Anthony De Leon

Anthony De Leon was a 2023-24 reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times.

