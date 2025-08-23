Chargers vs. 49ers takeaways: Will Marlowe Wax and Luke Grimm make 53-man roster?

Chargers starters watched Saturday night’s preseason finale from the sideline in street clothes.

Don’t blame them if they covered their faces and peered between the cracks of their fingers.

The backups provided some cringeworthy moments in a 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers — coach Jim Harbaugh’s old team — making some troubling gaffes in a sloppy second half in Santa Clara. In all, the teams combined for 23 penalties.

Advertisement

There were some excellent performances (see: Chargers linebacker Marlowe Wax) but a lot of reasons for handwringing when it comes to the back half of the roster, which will be pared down to 53 players by Tuesday.

Some takeaways from the game: