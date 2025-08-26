Chargers 53-man roster: Trey Lance wins battle to back up Justin Herbert

Chargers quarterback Trey Lance, a former first-round pick, will serve as Justin Herbert’s backup this season.

Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh experience arrived with a roster far more settled than last summer, giving him room to further shape it in his image — a process that has left him satisfied with the foundation.

Set at running back, Raheim Sanders and Kimani Vidal were among 25 players waived by the Chargers on Tuesday ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline.

The cuts also included eight veterans, most notably quarterback Taylor Heinicke and safety Tony Jefferson.

Marred by injuries, the team placed several players on injured reserve, with long snapper Josh Harris and defensive back Deane Leonard sidelined for at least four games and linebacker Junior Colson lost for the season.

As last year showed, “tis the season” for continued roster moves — even after the initial roster is set. Last year the Chargers’ front office traded for Heinicke and Elijah Molden and signed Teair Tart after the 53-man roster deadline. Harbaugh likely will be eager to see what “Chef [Joe] Hortiz is going to cook up” in the days ahead.

Here’s a look at the Chargers’ initial 2025 roster:

Quarterback (2): Justin Herbert, Trey Lance

All eyes are on Herbert in his sixth season, trying to shed the label of postseason underachiever, while some of his signal-calling peers — defined by playoff success — remain a tier above. Harbaugh appears to have instilled confidence in Lance, who beat out Heinicke by showing the talent that once made him a top-three draft pick.

Running back (4): Omarion Hampton, Najee Harris, Hassan Haskins

Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton gets a handoff from quarterback Justin Herbert at training camp in July. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

L.A. welcomes a new running back duo, with Hampton and Harris expected to carry a heavy workload in the run-oriented offense. Harris, who missed all of training camp while recovering from an eye injury, has been moved to the active roster, but his status for Week 1 is uncertain.

Haskins’ spot was solidified after Harbaugh described him as a “top core special teams player,” in a role that adds to his value.

Fullback (1): Scott Matlock

A two-fer on the depth chart, Matlock will also serve as a stopgap on the defensive line once again.

Wide receivers (6): Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, Tre’ Harris, Keandre Lambert-Smith, Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis

McConkey rewrote franchise rookie records last year with 82 receptions and 1,149 yards for a team devoid of a clear-cut No. 1. Allen returned after a year in Chicago, hoping at age 33 to prove he is still a reliable go-to option.

Harris, a second-round pick, showed flashes suggesting he could immediately compete for a starting role on the outside. Lambert-Smith impressed coaches with sure hands and precision route running, building rapport with Herbert. Muddied by inconsistency, Johnston remains in contention for targets, though what was once a guaranteed share is far from secure. Davis doubles as a returner but will also continue to get offensive snaps as a gadget option.

Tight ends (4): Will Dissly, Tyler Conklin, Oronde Gadsden II, Tucker Fisk

Dissly, the only tight end to score last season, led the position with 50 receptions for 482 yards. Conklin produced similarly with the Jets, recording 51 receptions for 449 yards and four touchdowns. Gadsden could be an X-factor, pairing size, speed and route-running to create a defensive mismatch. Fisk serves as the team’s reserve long snapper.

Offensive line (8): Joe Alt, Zion Johnson, Bradley Bozeman, Mekhi Becton, Trey Pipkins III, Andre James, Jamaree Salyer, Austin Deculus

Chargers offensive lineman Joe Alt celebrates after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in January. (Candice Ward / Getty Images)

What was supposed to be a much-improved offensive line — with the interior, a liability last season, addressed — remains a question mark, as injuries forced a reshuffle.

Alt, an All-Rookie selection, anchors left tackle. Johnson starts at left guard after a brief experiment at center. Bozeman is at center, Becton at right guard and Pipkins fills the right tackle spot.

The depth behind the starters is razor-thin, with James covering center. Salyer is a swing piece across multiple spots. Deculus was acquired from the Texans on Tuesday for a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick.

Defensive line (6): Teair Tart, Otito Ogbonnia, Da’Shawn Hand, Jamaree Caldwell, Justin Eboigbe, Naquan Jones

The deepest group on the roster is led by Ogbonnia and Tart, both of whom saw significant action last season. Third-round pick Caldwell, a 332-pounder with speed and power, could make the biggest impact. Hand and Jones were added in the offseason. Eboigbe will rotate in.

Edge rushers (5): Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Bud Dupree, Caleb Murphy, Kyle Kennard

Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack follows a play during a wild-card loss to the Houston Texans in January. (Maria Lysaker / Associated Press)

After another Pro Bowl season, Mack is expected to remain a force off the edge, with only one thing on his mind: Super Bowl or bust. Tuipulotu, now a locker-room leader, is stepping into the role Joey Bosa held for nearly a decade, after leading the team in sacks (8.5) last season off the bench.

Murphy’s contributions on defense and special teams secured his spot, while Kennard, a fourth-round pick, has been slower to adjust and ranks lower on the depth chart. Dupree, 32, adds another steady veteran presence.

Linebackers (4): Denzel Perryman, Daiyan Henley, Troy Dye, Marlowe Wax

Henley, near the top of the league in tackles (147) last season, pairs speed and ball skills that set him up for another strong year. Perryman, a 10th-year pro who has battled injuries, will man the box alongside Henley.

Dye is slated behind the two. Wax, an undrafted free agent, earned a roster spot with an outstanding preseason, recording 18 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Safeties (6): Derwin James Jr., Alohi Gilman, RJ Mickens, Elijah Molden, Kendall Williamson, Cam Hart

James, an All-Pro selection, is ready for Week 1 despite sitting out the preseason. Gilman shares similar traits with his free-safety partner.

Molden spent camp rehabbing from injuries, including a broken fibula and a torn meniscus. Hart provides versatility, playing both nickel and cornerback. Mickens, a rookie, can play free safety, nickel and special teams. Williamson was a practice squad player last season.

Cornerbacks (6): Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still, Benjamin St-Juste, Ja’Sir Taylor, Nikko Reed, Eric Rogers

Four starters have emerged this preseason: Still, a starter last year; Ja’Sir Taylor, who saw rotational snaps; and Jackson and St-Juste, both offseason additions.

Reed, a long-shot undrafted free agent who never received a combine invite, turned heads with a breakout preseason. Rogers had two interceptions against the Saints but was sidelined after an injury on a kickoff.

Specialists (2): K Cameron Dicker, P JK Scott

Dicker ranked among the league’s most reliable kickers, making 39 of 43 field-goal attempts and 33 of 36 extra points in 2024. Scott finished in the top 10 in punts downed inside the 20.