Khalil Mack, Derwin James Jr. aim to reinforce Chargers’ stingy reputation

The Chargers gave up the fewest points in the NFL last season (301) and will need that kind of stout performance again to get a firm foothold in the AFC West.

They will be tested right away, as they open in Brazil against the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs — a team the Chargers haven’t beaten since 2021 — then face Las Vegas and Denver in the following two weeks. All three division opponents in a row.

Coach Jim Harbaugh was especially pleased with his defense after it notched a strip sack and made a goal-line stand in a preseason victory over New Orleans.

Advertisement

“They just played with a lot of want-to and I’m thrilled with that,” Harbaugh told reporters. “I love guys that play like they want to be on this team. They want to show that they belong. That’s the way they practice and that’s the way they go out and play in the game. That warms the cockles of the heart.”

The defense is transitioning from a familiar fixture. Although his production had tailed off the past few years, Joey Bosa was a stalwart for this team since 2016, predating the club’s move to Los Angeles. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive end signed a one-year deal with Buffalo in March. The Chargers have moved on.

Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack will once again be at the forefront of the team’s pass-rushing effort. (Peter Aiken / Associated Press)

The leader up front is Khalil Mack, who is entering his 12th season and pointed to Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz in explaining why he decided to re-sign with the franchise this offseason.

“Why not here?” Mack asked reporters. “Got tremendous leadership here. ... Knowing what Coach Harbaugh is building and what Joe is building, that was a no-brainer.”

Advertisement

It might be an outlier, as he’s typically in single digits for the season, but Mack had 17 sacks in 2023.

A promising disruptor off the edge is former USC standout Tuli Tuipulotu, who had 8½ sacks last season.

“My standard is to play Khalil,” he told reporters of entering his third season. “He is the standard, that’s what I’m chasing.”

Another seasoned veteran in the rotation is Bud Dupree, who played in all 18 games last season and was tied for second with six sacks. The 11-year veteran re-signed with the team this summer.

A youth infusion could come from outside linebackers Caleb Murphy, in his second season, and rookie Kyle Kennard, who was SEC Defensive Player of the Year at South Carolina last season.

Advertisement

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates defensive tackle Teair Tart after a win over the Raiders in September 2024. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Moving to the interior of the defensive line, the Chargers leaned on Teair Tart and Otito Ogbonnia last season, and in an effort to get deeper and similarly athletic at the position, signed veterans Naquan Jones and Da’Shawn Hand.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has praised Ogbonnia’s improved footwork and counter moves in camp.

Jones played with Tennessee and Arizona over the past four seasons and adds depth to the rotation along with Hand, who played with Detroit, Tennessee and Miami during the past six years.

A player to watch is 340-pound rookie Jamaree Caldwell, who is coming off a strong showing at camp.

Advertisement

Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley could be primed for a breakout season. (Denis Poroy / Associated Press)

Backing up that defensive front in the middle is Denzel Perryman, the veteran of the linebacker group. He’s in his second stint with the Chargers after brief stays with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans. He was arrested on a felony weapons charge during training camp, although no criminal charges have been filed in the case.

Among the defenders to watch is Daiyan Henley, a third-year linebacker who had 147 tackles last season, 10½ of those behind the line of scrimmage.

Harbaugh called him “a shining star... ascending to be a superstar.”

Rookie Marlowe Wax was spectacular in the preseason finale against San Francisco, making key tackles all over the place, so it will be worth watching whether he can continue that production when it counts.

The Chargers didn’t break the bank in free agency, but they did open their wallet wide for cornerback Donte Jackson, who had five interceptions for Pittsburgh last season after spending six years with Carolina.

Advertisement

Second-year corners Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still were pressed into duty last season and join Jackson as starters, with Still on the third receiver. There’s going to be a lot of passing in the AFC West with opposing quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix and Geno Smith lurking.

Sports The most shocking NFL players looking for jobs after roster cuts The tallest and heaviest NFL players were cut when rosters were reduced to 53 players, but the amount of quarterbacks losing jobs was most notable.

The Chargers had 15 interceptions last season, almost one per game, putting them in the top quarter of the league.

Minter said during camp that he considers corner Benjamin St-Juste a “fourth starter.”

A young corner to watch is Nikko Reed, who had a pick-six in the Hall of Fame Game and consistently made big plays throughout camp.

“Derwin James told me Reed is a baller,” Harbaugh said. “I’m now agreeing with that statement.”

Advertisement

As for James, he rivals quarterback Justin Herbert as the best player on the roster.

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. will once again be the biggest force in the secondary this season. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

“I know when Derwin’s there, he’s going to be a wrecker,” Still told reporters. “It’s kind of like, he’s on the side of me and I got to know how he’s going to fit the run, what is he going to do in pass, if I can help him or how I can protect him, how he can protect me.”

Put bluntly by Jackson, intending this as a compliment: “I think DJ’s brain is a football. Literally, you open his head there’s probably a football in there.”

The Chargers line up James all over the defense.

Penciled in to start at free safety is Alohi Gilman, who is entering the final year of his contract. Elijah Molden and rookie R.J. Mickens figure to make significant contributions.