Chargers’ Najee Harris says his vision is fine, expects to play vs. Chiefs

Chargers running back Najee Harris speaks at a news conference at the Chargers’ training facility in El Segundo in March.

Running back Najee Harris addressed reporters for the first time since being involved in a Fourth of July fireworks accident — his eyes hidden by Chargers-colored sunglasses.

“It’s a humbling experience,” Harris said about the accident that left him with an eye injury. “It still hasn’t really shaken. I’m still going through it in a way. Just the whole situation [can] show you how things could change at just a snap of a finger.”

Harris declined to describe the accident in detail, but said he feels blessed the incident wasn’t worse. He said his vision wasn’t affected, reiterating that the injury was superficial.

Advertisement

“I’m just happy that everybody’s safe and we’re alive,” Harris said.

.#Chargers RB Najee Harris addressing the media for the first time since his fireworks accident.



Says his vision is fine and expected to play against the #Chiefs, but Harbaugh will have final say. pic.twitter.com/0qAAsZdd3v — Anthony De Leon (@imjusthustlin) September 1, 2025

Cleared for contact Monday after wearing a non-contact jersey last week, Harris took another step toward suiting up for the season opener in São Paulo, Brazil, against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

Harris has been wearing a tinted visor — a new look compared with his days with the Steelers — and keeping sunglasses on off the field since the accident, which has fueled online speculation about the severity of his injury. However, he brushed off the chatter.

“It’s not my job to care what other people think,” Harris said. “It’s my job to do what I got to do, so they can write what they want to, say what they want to.”

Advertisement

Harris has never missed an NFL game, starting in 68 straight contests over four seasons in Pittsburgh, but that streak could be in jeopardy. He said he expects to play as his workload ramps up.

Chargers Is Justin Herbert elite? Jim Harbaugh has ambitious goals for Chargers QB Justin Herbert has yet to lead the Chargers to a playoff win, but will Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh experiment in L.A. lift the quarterback to new heights?

“We’ll see where it takes us. ... I’m just recovering, getting in shape,” Harris said. “Just trying to stay on top of the playbook. I was on [the non-football injury list], so [that] makes things a little more difficult.”

Coach Jim Harbaugh, typically tight-lipped on injuries, said there is “a possibility” Harris will play against the Chiefs. Since being cleared to practice, Harris has looked “really, really good,” Harbaugh said.

Advertisement

Whether Harris is ready before the team boards its 12-hour flight or becomes a game-time decision remains uncertain.

In Harris’ absence, rookie Omarion Hampton has handled most of the carries in camp but welcomed his teammate’s return. The pair is expected to share duties in offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s system.

“It’s been amazing, he’s my guy,” Hampton said. “We talk all the time. He helps me out on reads. I help him out seeing what we see, how we see it.”