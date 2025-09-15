Justin Herbert picks apart the Raiders as Chargers improve to 2-0

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Chargers are spiraling — in all the right ways.

A laser to Keenan Allen in the back of the end zone. A pristine rainbow to Quentin Johnston way downfield.

Justin Herbert, spinning passes with mechanical precision, led his team to a 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, directing the Chargers to a 2-0 record and a spot alone atop the AFC West.

The second half of a Monday night NFL doubleheader was a yardstick game for both teams — how good were they, truly, after their season-opening victories? — and the Raiders got a vigorous ruler-rap across the knuckles, losing to the Chargers for the fourth time in the past five meetings.

Herbert, ruthlessly effective in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, picked apart the Las Vegas secondary with surgical skill and used his legs to pick up yardage when his receivers weren’t open. He was his team’s leading rusher.

After a one-for-five passing start, he completed his next 15 throws. That included a 60-yard touchdown to Johnston, who scored twice against the Chiefs and is redefining his onetime reputation for exasperating drops.

Herbert was outstanding but for a couple of hiccups, such as a near-interception in the fourth quarter. Overall, though, it was another elite outing after a brilliant game in Brazil.

Allegiant Stadium crackled with energy for this opener, with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady wearing headphones in the coaches’ box, Lil Jon performing at halftime, and two football rock stars roaming the sidelines — coaches Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll — longstanding rivals since their days at Stanford and USC, and San Francisco and Seattle.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and Raiders coach Pete Carroll shake hands after the Chargers’ win Monday. (Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

Carroll became the first person to coach an NFL game at age 74, and youthful as he is, the game had to sap his spirit a bit. The Chargers were in control throughout.

Both teams are breaking in first-round running backs, rookies Omarion Hampton of the Chargers and Ashton Jeanty of the Raiders. Each made some impressive plays, yet neither was a true game-changer. Hampton absorbed a hit from Maxx Crosby and fumbled when the Chargers were trying to put the game on ice.

The Chargers’ defense found reasons to gather and celebrate. They had interceptions at the beginning and end of the first half, with linebacker Daiyan Henley plucking a carom on the first Raiders play (a pass defensed by Alohi Gilman) and the seasoned Tony Jefferson picking a desperation deep ball on the last Las Vegas possession of the half.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith simply didn’t have time to get the ball deep downfield. Defenders were in his face in a flash, and Chargers defensive backs were Velcro-bonded to the wideouts.

Eight different Chargers broke up passes, and six of those players broke up at least two.

In the fourth quarter, with the Raiders knocking on the door to finally score, the Chargers came up with another interception, this time in the end zone by Donte Jackson.

Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson intercepts a pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in the fourth quarter Monday. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Has an NFL owner ever thrown his headset?

In the second half, the Raiders had a 19-play, 11-minute drive that resulted in a field goal, the crowd booing in frustration as the kicking unit ran onto the field. Like winning $5 on a $100 bet.

Two NFL teams have not allowed a first-half touchdown this young season: Green Bay and the Chargers.

Not everything went the Chargers’ way. Star edge rusher Khalil Mack got his lower left arm crunched on a tackle, the TV replay was cringeworthy, and had to leave the game with an elbow injury. He later returned to the sideline with his left arm in a sling.

There wasn’t much for Raiders fans to cheer after halftime. One of the few energized crowd moments came with two minutes to play, when cameras captured some guy proposing to his girlfriend. She said yes, incidentally.

This marks the first time since 1988 that the Chargers have opened the season with three consecutive division games. They play host to Denver in their SoFi Stadium opener on Sunday. The Broncos and Raiders each have one loss, and the Chiefs are 0-2.