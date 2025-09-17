Chargers avoid worst case scenario as Khalil Mack recovers from dislocated elbow

Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack is helped off the field after sustaining a dislocated elbow against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When Khalil Mack suffered a left elbow injury after colliding with a teammate while tackling the Raiders’ Geno Smith, the concern wasn’t whether he’d miss time, but how much.

Fortunately for the Chargers, the diagnosis was a dislocated elbow, sidelining him four weeks on injured reserve — far better than the season-ending outcome many had feared.

“He’s like Wolverine,” coach Jim Harbaugh said, invoking the regenerating “X-Men” character. “One of the toughest things I’ve ever seen. He wasn’t going to sit or lay down on the field. ... A new level of respect.”

Advertisement

Mack has been remarkably durable in his Chargers tenure, starting 52 of 53 games.

Last season, however, he played through a groin injury, never at full strength. The timing of this setback is especially frustrating, given that the team had held him out of the preseason to preserve him for the regular season.

Losing Mack is a significant blow heading into the team’s third AFC West matchup in three weeks. His impact was evident before leaving Monday’s game, when he disrupted the Raiders’ offense early, including a key third-down sack.

While Mack’s absence is challenging, the defense appears to be in steady hands. It has already proven it can uphold last year’s standard when it finished as the league’s No. 1 scoring defense unit by limiting opponents to 15 points per game through two weeks.

Advertisement

The edge rusher group will take on elevated roles in Mack’s absence.

Tuli Tuipulotu, viewed by the organization as a future star, will anchor the unit alongside veteran Bud Dupree.

Caleb Murphy, primarily a special teamer, logged a career-high 34 snaps against the Raiders and is expected to have a more defined role. Rookie fourth-round pick Kyle Kennard, still on the practice squad, is also in line for a promotion to give the team a fourth option.

Harbaugh didn’t rule out the front office seeking outside help via trade or free agency, saying, “We’ll look. We’re always looking, and see what the coming days bring.”