Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers vs. Giants how to watch, prediction and betting odds

Chargers running back Omarion Hampton and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart side by side.
Chargers running back Omarion Hampton, left, and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, right.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times; Al Bello / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow
1

The winless New York Giants used a first-round pick on Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart, and Sunday they’ll get a first regular-season glimpse at that investment.

It’s a rough way to start for the rookie, who will face a swarming defense and an undefeated opponent.

The 22-year-old Dart replaces the struggling Russell Wilson and takes over an offense that has scored fewer than 10 points in two of three games. Dart looked good in the preseason with three touchdowns and no interceptions but has played just six snaps in real games and has yet to attempt a pass.

Advertisement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 15: Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers

Ageless Keenan Allen on the verge of an incredible feat for Chargers

Keenan Allen’s return to the Chargers has helped rejuvenate the offense and has shown the rest of the NFL he’s still a game-changer at age 33.

The Chargers (3-0) are rolling, having won three consecutive AFC West games with outstanding play from Justin Herbert and six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen, who has caught a touchdown pass in all three of those games. Receiver Quentin Johnston, once plagued by drops, has emerged as a sure-handed deep threat.

Not since 2002 have the Chargers gotten off to a 4-0 start.

How the Chargers can win: Pile the game on the inexperienced shoulders of Dart. Put him in third-and-long situations and force him to throw (but watch for an early deep shot). The Giants struggle to stop the run, so cut loose Omarion Hampton and let Herbert scramble for a couple first downs. Take the crowd out of the game ASAP.

How the Giants can win: Herbert got beat up by Denver last week (five sacks), so something is going on with pass protection, especially if guard Mekhi Becton isn’t in there. The Giants (0-3) need their front four to create a rush so they can drop seven defenders. Don’t let Herbert beat them with his legs. Keep Dart in third-and-manageable.

2

Key injuries

Chargers: G Mekhi Becton (concussion, out); C Bradley Bozeman (back, questionable); WR Derius Davis (knee, out); TE Will Dissly (knee, out); DT Da’Shawn Hand (back, set to play); CB Elijah Molden (hamstring, questionable); G Trey Pipkins III (knee, set to play).

Giants: K Graham Gano (groin, out); DL Chauney Golston (ankle, out); DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot, doubtful); RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder, out).

Advertisement
3

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Giants

The Chargers and New York Giants will play at 10 a.m. PDT Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The game will be available on CBS and Paramount+ in the Los Angeles area. It will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM or 105.5 FM (Español).

4

Betting lines for Chargers vs. Giants
5

Who will win Chargers vs. Giants?

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Chargers’ defense has been hard enough on experienced quarterbacks. Now, a rookie who has yet to throw an NFL pass is going to solve that riddle? Unlikely, although stranger things have happened. Herbert is off to a phenomenal start and too many weapons for the Giants to keep pace. Chargers 27, Giants 17
ChargersSports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Chargers

Advertisement