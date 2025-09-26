Chargers vs. Giants how to watch, prediction and betting odds

The winless New York Giants used a first-round pick on Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart, and Sunday they’ll get a first regular-season glimpse at that investment.

It’s a rough way to start for the rookie, who will face a swarming defense and an undefeated opponent.

The 22-year-old Dart replaces the struggling Russell Wilson and takes over an offense that has scored fewer than 10 points in two of three games. Dart looked good in the preseason with three touchdowns and no interceptions but has played just six snaps in real games and has yet to attempt a pass.

The Chargers (3-0) are rolling, having won three consecutive AFC West games with outstanding play from Justin Herbert and six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen, who has caught a touchdown pass in all three of those games. Receiver Quentin Johnston, once plagued by drops, has emerged as a sure-handed deep threat.

Not since 2002 have the Chargers gotten off to a 4-0 start.

How the Chargers can win: Pile the game on the inexperienced shoulders of Dart. Put him in third-and-long situations and force him to throw (but watch for an early deep shot). The Giants struggle to stop the run, so cut loose Omarion Hampton and let Herbert scramble for a couple first downs. Take the crowd out of the game ASAP.

How the Giants can win: Herbert got beat up by Denver last week (five sacks), so something is going on with pass protection, especially if guard Mekhi Becton isn’t in there. The Giants (0-3) need their front four to create a rush so they can drop seven defenders. Don’t let Herbert beat them with his legs. Keep Dart in third-and-manageable.