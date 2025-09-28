Justin Herbert and Chargers suffer their first loss to rookie Jaxson Dart and Giants

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

In the most shocking upset of the NFL season so far, the winless New York Giants stunned the undefeated Chargers with a rookie quarterback who had never thrown a pass in a regular-season game.

Jaxson Dart, drafted by the Giants 25th overall last spring, made an unforgettable starting debut by knocking off the sluggish Chargers, 21-18, on a cloudless day at MetLife Stadium.

The Chargers, who had beaten three consecutive AFC West opponents, were one of six undefeated teams in the NFL. The Giants, who led the entire game, were one of six teams without a victory.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, so sharp to this point, had a pair of passes that were intercepted and nearly returned for touchdowns. Those accounted for 11 points for the home team.

Advertisement

Herbert was under near-constant pressure from a fierce Giants pass rush, especially after losing left tackle Joe Alt to an ankle injury early in the game.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart celebrates after a 21-18 win over the Chargers on Sunday. (Al Bello / Getty Images)

Alt had replaced blind-side blocker Rashawn Slater, who was injured in training camp, meaning the Chargers are already on their third left tackle, second right tackle and second right guard.

The Giants had a devastating injury of their own. Star receiver Malik Nabers was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury.

Dart, a Mississippi standout who replaced the benched Russell Wilson, did damage with his arms and legs, scoring on a 15-yard quarterback draw to cap his team’s first possession.

The day was far from a breeze for Dart, who was sacked six times, four by outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu.

Dart wasn’t the only rookie who shined. Teammate Cam Skattebo had a big game, including a successful conversion run that he celebrated with a backflip. And first-year Chargers running back Omarion Hampton broke free on a 54-yard touchdown run.