Justin Herbert and Chargers suffer their first loss to rookie Jaxson Dart and Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — In the most shocking upset of the NFL season so far, the winless New York Giants stunned the undefeated Chargers with a rookie quarterback who had never thrown a pass in a regular-season game.
Jaxson Dart, drafted by the Giants 25th overall last spring, made an unforgettable starting debut by knocking off the sluggish Chargers, 21-18, on a cloudless day at MetLife Stadium.
The Chargers, who had beaten three consecutive AFC West opponents, were one of six undefeated teams in the NFL. The Giants, who led the entire game, were one of six teams without a victory.
Keenan Allen’s return to the Chargers has helped rejuvenate the offense and has shown the rest of the NFL he’s still a game-changer at age 33.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, so sharp to this point, had a pair of passes that were intercepted and nearly returned for touchdowns. Those accounted for 11 points for the home team.
Herbert was under near-constant pressure from a fierce Giants pass rush, especially after losing left tackle Joe Alt to an ankle injury early in the game.
Alt had replaced blind-side blocker Rashawn Slater, who was injured in training camp, meaning the Chargers are already on their third left tackle, second right tackle and second right guard.
The Giants had a devastating injury of their own. Star receiver Malik Nabers was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury.
Dart, a Mississippi standout who replaced the benched Russell Wilson, did damage with his arms and legs, scoring on a 15-yard quarterback draw to cap his team’s first possession.
The day was far from a breeze for Dart, who was sacked six times, four by outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu.
Dart wasn’t the only rookie who shined. Teammate Cam Skattebo had a big game, including a successful conversion run that he celebrated with a backflip. And first-year Chargers running back Omarion Hampton broke free on a 54-yard touchdown run.