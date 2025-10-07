Chargers acquire Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh in exchange for safety Alohi Gilman

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Chargers struck a deal Tuesday to acquire Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh in exchange for safety Alohi Gilman.

The Chargers, who play at Miami on Sunday and are looking to stop a two-game losing slide, are getting a pass rusher who had a career-high 10 sacks last season but had yet to collect one in Baltimore’s 1-4 start this season. Oweh was a first-round pick in 2021.

The Ravens, who host the Rams on Sunday, are in need of secondary help with safety Kyle Hamilton recovering from a groin injury that sidelined him last Sunday against Houston. It’s unclear if he will be ready to play against the Rams.

Advertisement

The Chargers and Ravens have close ties, with the teams coached by Harbaugh brothers Jim (Chargers) and John (Ravens), as well as Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz previously working in Baltimore’s front office.

Chargers Chargers placing rookie running back Omarion Hampton on injured reserve Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton will miss at least four weeks after sustaining an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the Commanders.

The deal also involved a pick swap, with the Ravens getting a fifth-round selection next year, and the Chargers getting a seventh in 2027.

The Chargers had one sack Sunday in a 27-10 loss to Washington, and this move bolsters an edge rush that is missing Khalil Mack, whose return timeline from a dislocated elbow remains uncertain. The production of outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Caleb Murphy has been underwhelming opposite Tuli Tuipulotu, who had four sacks against the New York Giants.

Advertisement

Gilman started all five games for the Chargers this season with 22 tackles and three passes defensed. This is his sixth season, all with the Chargers, and for his career has five interceptions and 21 passes defensed.

Gilman played at Notre Dame but began his college career at Navy, so returning to Maryland is a homecoming.

Safety is one of the few areas where the Chargers are flush with healthy players. In addition to All-Pro Derwin James, they have Elijah Molden, Tony Jefferson and rookie RJ Mickens, so Gilman was more expendable.