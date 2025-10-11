Chargers vs. Dolphins: How to watch, start time and prediction

After consecutive losses, the Chargers are at an inflection point. Can they take advantage of a get-right game against a 1-4 team that’s just as banged up as the Chargers are?

A big challenge will be moving forward with the running game now that rookie Omarion Hampton has joined Najee Harris on injured reserve. The opportunity to pick up lots of yards is there, as Miami’s front seven have been hopelessly porous against the run.

“Time to shine, step up,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Back in 2020, the Dolphins used the No. 5 pick on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Chargers used No. 6 on Justin Herbert. A decade before that, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross tried to hire Harbaugh as Miami’s coach.

How the Chargers can win: Run the ball. Even with their top two running backs out, the Chargers can trample a defense that gave up 206 yards rushing last week to little known Rico Dowdle. Contain tight end Darren Waller, one of Miami’s few bright spots. Force Tagovailoa to improvise; he can struggle when he’s out of rhythm.

How the Dolphins can win: Get De’Von Archane the ball in space; he can do damage when he gets out on the edge. Make Herbert one dimensional by containing the Chargers’ ground attack. Protect Tagovailoa, whose strengths are his timing and anticipation. He thrives on offensive structure.