Chargers vs. Dolphins: How to watch, start time and prediction

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passes against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 5.
(Josh Lavallee / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
After consecutive losses, the Chargers are at an inflection point. Can they take advantage of a get-right game against a 1-4 team that’s just as banged up as the Chargers are?

A big challenge will be moving forward with the running game now that rookie Omarion Hampton has joined Najee Harris on injured reserve. The opportunity to pick up lots of yards is there, as Miami’s front seven have been hopelessly porous against the run.

“Time to shine, step up,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Back in 2020, the Dolphins used the No. 5 pick on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Chargers used No. 6 on Justin Herbert. A decade before that, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross tried to hire Harbaugh as Miami’s coach.

How the Chargers can win: Run the ball. Even with their top two running backs out, the Chargers can trample a defense that gave up 206 yards rushing last week to little known Rico Dowdle. Contain tight end Darren Waller, one of Miami’s few bright spots. Force Tagovailoa to improvise; he can struggle when he’s out of rhythm.

How the Dolphins can win: Get De’Von Archane the ball in space; he can do damage when he gets out on the edge. Make Herbert one dimensional by containing the Chargers’ ground attack. Protect Tagovailoa, whose strengths are his timing and anticipation. He thrives on offensive structure.

Key injuries

Chargers: OT Joe Alt (ankle, out); WR Derius Davis (knee, out); DL Da’Shawn Hand (groin, out); OT Trey Pipkins III (knee, out); LB Bud Dupree (hamstring, questionable); WR Quentin Johnston (hamstring, questionable); FB/DL Scott Matlock (ankle, questionable); LB Denzel Perryman (ankle, questionable), OL Jamaree Salyer (knee, questionable).

Dolphins: DB Elijah Campbell (quadricep, out); LB Tyrel Dodson (concussion, out); OL Aaron Brewer (pectoral, questionable); CB Storm Duck (ankle), questionable.

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Dolphins

The Chargers and the Miami Dolphins will play at 10 a.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be available on CBS and Paramount+ throughout California. It will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 98.7 FM or 105.5 FM (Español).

Betting lines for Chargers vs. Dolphins
Who will win Chargers vs. Dolphins?

Sam Farmer’s pick: Despite all the offensive-line reshufflings and the injuries at running back, the Chargers should be able to establish a ground attack that opens the passing lanes for Herbert. If not now, when? Chargers 24, Dolphins 20
ChargersSports

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

