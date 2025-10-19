Chargers vs. Colts: How to watch, start time and prediction

There used to be some classic Colts-Chargers games, back when it was Peyton Manning versus Philip Rivers.

Now, the next generation of quarterbacks, Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert, are capable of putting on a show. The Colts are 5-1 and Jones is redefining his career, definitely a comeback player of the year candidate.

Herbert has made some heroic plays for the Chargers, including his Houdini-like escape from a would-be sack down the stretch at Miami last week, and toss to Ladd McConkey for a huge gain on a do-or-die drive.

Can the Chargers protect Herbert with Joe Alt likely out another week? Can third-string running back Kimani Vidal turn in another gem?

And can Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, once a star quarterback for the Colts, continue the momentum his team gathered with its win over the Dolphins?

How the Colts can win: More of the same from Jones, who registered a triple-digit passer rating in five of his six games this season. In every game but one, Jones has been sacked no more than once. Clamp down on defense; Colts have surrendered at least 27 points in three of their last five. Get the kind of ground game out of Jonathan Taylor that De’Von Achane had against the Chargers last week.

How the Chargers can win: Contain Taylor, who leads the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. More productivity in the red zone, as the Chargers made seven trips into that area last week but came away with just two touchdowns. Field goals are nice — Cameron Dicker had five of them against Miami — but extra points are much nicer. Get a command performance out of Vidal, who rushed for 124 yards last week.