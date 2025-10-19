Advertisement
Chargers vs. Colts: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh watches quarterback Justin Herbert before a 29-27 win over the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 12.
(Doug Murray / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow
There used to be some classic Colts-Chargers games, back when it was Peyton Manning versus Philip Rivers.

Now, the next generation of quarterbacks, Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert, are capable of putting on a show. The Colts are 5-1 and Jones is redefining his career, definitely a comeback player of the year candidate.

Herbert has made some heroic plays for the Chargers, including his Houdini-like escape from a would-be sack down the stretch at Miami last week, and toss to Ladd McConkey for a huge gain on a do-or-die drive.

Inglewood, CA - September 21: Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker (11) walks off.

Chargers

Chargers’ Cameron Dicker at the forefront of a redefining era for NFL kickers

Cameron Dicker has proved invaluable for the Chargers this season as kickers play an increasingly larger strategic role in the NFL’s one-possession era.

Can the Chargers protect Herbert with Joe Alt likely out another week? Can third-string running back Kimani Vidal turn in another gem?

And can Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, once a star quarterback for the Colts, continue the momentum his team gathered with its win over the Dolphins?

How the Colts can win: More of the same from Jones, who registered a triple-digit passer rating in five of his six games this season. In every game but one, Jones has been sacked no more than once. Clamp down on defense; Colts have surrendered at least 27 points in three of their last five. Get the kind of ground game out of Jonathan Taylor that De’Von Achane had against the Chargers last week.

How the Chargers can win: Contain Taylor, who leads the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. More productivity in the red zone, as the Chargers made seven trips into that area last week but came away with just two touchdowns. Field goals are nice — Cameron Dicker had five of them against Miami — but extra points are much nicer. Get a command performance out of Vidal, who rushed for 124 yards last week.

Key injuries

Chargers: OT Joe Alt (ankle, doubtful); WR Derius Davis (knee, questionable), LB Troy Dye (thumb, questionable); RB Hassan Haskins (chest, questionable); LB Khalil Mack (elbow, questionable); S Elijah Molden (thumb, doubtful); LB Denzel Perryman (ankle, questionable); OT Trey Pipkins III (knee, out); G Jamaree Salyer (knee, questionable).

Colts: WR Josh Downs (concussion, out); WR Ashton Dulin (chest, out); RB Tyler Goodson (groin, questionable); CB Kenny Moore (Achilles, questionable); CB Charvarius Ward (concussion, out).

How to watch and listen to Colts vs. Chargers

The Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts will play Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PDT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be available on CBS and Paramount+ throughout Southern California. It will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM or 105.5 FM (Español).

Betting lines and odds for Colts vs. Chargers

Who will win Colts vs. Chargers?

Sam Farmer’s pick: If the Chargers get Alt back, that’s big. Still, the Colts are going to be hard to handle with the way Jones and Taylor are playing and how efficient the team has been in the red zone. Vidal had an impressive game against the Dolphins, but Miami has the NFL’s worst run defense. This one should be close, but the Colts have been more consistent and that gives them the advantage. Colts 31, Chargers 24
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

